Montreal-based label 3.PARADIS unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear collection at Paris Fashion Week, presenting an avian-inspired array of fanciful garments. After designing menswear for nearly nine years, the brand has turned its attention to womenswear. Creative Director Emeric Tchatchoua shares that the venture is a “natural evolution in the brand’s mission of inspiring freedom and unity.” He continues, “Our intention has always been to design from an explorative place, using the world around us as inspiration. When I look outwardly, women are a reflection of life. Women deserve ‘paradis.’”

