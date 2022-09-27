Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
Hypebae
Acne Studios Showcases a Twisted Wedding Party for SS23 Collection
Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Jonny Johansson’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Taking this season to new heights, the Swedish brand hosted a romantic affair at the city’s Palais de Tokyo. The contemporary art space was adorned with beds draped in pink silk sheets, handmade shell-encrusted candelabras and an entirely pink runway to welcome the collection.
Hypebae
Away Taps Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera for Latest Designer Collection
Having worked with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi for the previous release, Away has now tapped Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera to join the latest installment of its Designer Collection. The collaboration features some of the luggage brand’s bestselling core styles, including the Bigger Carry-On and Sling...
Hypebae
Dior SS23 at Paris Fashion Week Celebrates the Power of Women
Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Dior at Paris Fashion Week, drawing inspiration from the House’s archives. Paying homage to the concept of “fashion as an art of invention,” the collection seeks to redefine the city of Paris and allow multiple iterations of its history to live on. Debuting an exciting new print, one of the key pillars of Dior’s SS23 revolves around a scarf created in the early 1950s, utilizing an image of a map of Paris.
Hypebae
Take a Look Inside Emma Chamberlain's New Home in LA
Emma Chamberlain is the latest star to be featured in Architectural Digest‘s home tour series. The YouTube star and Chamberlain Coffee founder invited viewers into her new home in Los Angeles, introducing the space built in the 1950s. Designed by Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio, her home is filled with warm colors and soft tones, with her father Michael Chamberlain‘s artworks decorating all of her rooms.
Hypebae
'Stranger Things' Maya Hawke Poses in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawkes has her own Fast Times at Ridgemont High moment in Calvin Klein’s newest “Calvins or nothing” campaign. Captured by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the campaign is shot in the brand’s classic black and white composition The latest underwear collection emphasizes minimalist yet elevated styles, delivering a seductive lace bra. Elsewhere, Bonded Flex provides a supportive, wire-free fit in a seamless silhouette. Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear offerings are reimagined in an updated Modern Cotton fabric, while the Embossed Icon iteration features a new logo treatment.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection
From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
Hypebae
3.PARADIS Takes Flight With SS23 Collection
Montreal-based label 3.PARADIS unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear collection at Paris Fashion Week, presenting an avian-inspired array of fanciful garments. After designing menswear for nearly nine years, the brand has turned its attention to womenswear. Creative Director Emeric Tchatchoua shares that the venture is a “natural evolution in the brand’s mission of inspiring freedom and unity.” He continues, “Our intention has always been to design from an explorative place, using the world around us as inspiration. When I look outwardly, women are a reflection of life. Women deserve ‘paradis.’”
Hypebae
Harry Styles' Pleasing Will Debut Its First-Ever Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week
Harry Styles‘ eclectic beauty brand Pleasing just announced its first-ever partnership, with Brazilian-born, Paris-based fashion designer Marco Ribeiro. With a focus on intense pigments, the collaboration marks Pleasing’s first move into the world of make-up and consists of a powder palette, cream pigments, a multi-purpose gloss and five new shades of nail polish. The Pressed Powder Pigments palette is made up of eight wet-to-dry colors in warm and cool shades. The Universal Cream Pigments box comes complete with three hues of intense creams, with each shade working perfectly alone or mixed together for ultimate versatility.
Hypebae
Daniel Lee Confirmed as Burberry's New Chief Creative Officer
As last month, Daniel Lee has officially been appointed as Burberry‘s new Chief Creative Officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who has helmed the British heritage brand since 2018. Lee will be joining the fashion house on October 3, based at its London headquarters while reporting to the company’s new CEO...
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Embraces Radical Fluidity in SS23 Collection
Saint Laurent returned to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Showcased underneath the beam of the Eiffel Tower, creative director Anthony Vaccarello presented a range of floor-length dresses and masculine outerwear that captures true Parisian glamour. For this season, Vaccarello combined an essential attitude with the ultra-refined, elongated...
Hypebae
Surf and Scuba Inspire Courrèges' SS23 Collection
Nicolas Di Felice brought the beach indoors this Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Courrèges, one of today’s buzziest brands. The designer took inspiration from surf and scuba for his latest collection, staged on a circular catwalk with sand falling from the sky. He dug deep into Courrèges’ archives, bringing out pieces like a vintage scuba jacket to create a leather motorcycle coat. Reflective sports sunglasses accessorized monochromatic looks comprised of oversized shirt-dresses, vests and trousers, in addition to statement-making metallic earcuffs.
Hypebae
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals Release Humanrace Basics Collection
As we approach the Fall/Winter season, the importance of a quality basic cannot be underestimated. The new ‘Humanrace‘ collection from adidas Originals and Pharell Williams seemingly supports this sentiment, because its FW22 drop consists entirely of premium basics in heavyweight jersey. Crafted from sustainably farmed cotton, the collection...
Hypebae
NMIXX Is Loewe's Newest Brand Ambassador
Loewe is welcoming two new global brand ambassadors to its family — K-pop group NMIXX and Chinese actor Tang Wei. The news arrives just a few days ahead of creative director Jonathan Anderson‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show, which is set to take place on September 30 at Paris Fashion Week. The fashion house took to social media to share the announcement with images of the new ambassadors wearing pieces from the Fall/Winter 2022 collection such as the Puffer Goya and Puzzle bags.
Hypebae
Youth to the People and DedCool Link Up To Drop the Most "Cosmic" Fragrance Collab
Cult-loved skincare brand Youth to the People and emerging fragrance brand DedCool have joined forces to create a new lane, a new territory with their perfume collaboration drop, “Cosmic Release.”. The two Los Angeles-based brands banned together to create an ethereal scent encompassing the teams’ respective identities. With violet,...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Jade Cropper Debuts SS23 Campaign Film With Circulose
Rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, who showcased her Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week in partnership with Circulose, has teamed up with Hypebae to debut her latest campaign film. The video spotlights some of the key looks from the range, which is made with Circulose — a material from...
Hypebae
Seol + Gold Releases 'Heavy Metals' Collection
UK-based jewelry brand Seol+Gold just launched its new “Heavy Metals” collection, paying tribute to its metal-based origins. With ‘Seol’ originating from the Anglo-Saxon word for silver (typically used for sterling coins,) the brand prides itself on its distinct metal offering, with each piece made only from 9ct gold, sterling silver or 18ct gold vermeil. The new collection consists of 29 brand new pieces, marking the brand’s biggest to date.
Hypebae
Our Place Launches Tableware Collection
Instagram-favorite kitchenware brand Our Place has just dropped its biggest launch yet with the release of its Tableware Ecosystem collection. After a three year development process, the tableware line features all of the kitchen items a confident home cook or host could want. Crafted from premium stoneware and hand-glazed, the assortment of pieces arrives in a rich and cozy color palette and eye-catching silhouettes.
Hypebae
Everything Happening at Converse Right Now
Despite creating one of the world’s most recognizable sneaker silhouettes, Converse has made it its mission not to rely on its classics alone. The brand continues to evolve with designer partnerships and forward-thinking, sustainable silhouettes. Here’s a rundown of everything happening at Converse right now. Baby Keem Joins...
Hypebae
Essentia Water Parters with AMBUSH® Designer Yoon Ahn
Essentia Water expands its cultural imprint with a collaboration in partnership with Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH. The project kicks off with a video segment as part of Essentia’s “Stop for Nothing” series. In the video, Ahn pauses for hydration with a bottle of Essentia water while managing and designing her brand.
