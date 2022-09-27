Read full article on original website
Why Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest
Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders and what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I just wanted to recognize I lost my first college head football coach last week in Darrel Mudra. Mudra taught me so much as a player. I was only with Darrell for a couple of years, but he had a huge impact on my life. It was sad for me to lose Coach. (He was) 93 years old, unbelievable life, he lived in football. He started the national championship tradition at North Dakota State in the 60s, and I didn't know that when I played for him in the 80s at Northern Iowa until I went back to North Dakota State and the impact that he had on that football program in that community, as well as the Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa all these schools. I had a number of opportunities to visit with him over the last 10 years, probably not the last two or three though, because of some health issues that Darrel had. But Terry Allen, who I also played for, and I have communicated a lot about how Coach was doing and what a great life Darrel lived and thankful I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him. Just want to rest in peace Coach, you meant the world to me.
Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
Big Ten's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse Pac-12, per report
The Big Ten Conference's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources have told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd this week. There's fear that another round of potential expansion punctuated by monetary gain through annual revenue would gut the conference out West and lead to it dissolving in the future.
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU
Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels
The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Scouting take: What 5-star David Hicks brings to Texas A&M's class
Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks gave Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class a massive boost Wednesday afternoon, when the Katy (Texas) Paetow standout announced his commitment to the Aggies. Ranked as the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in the Top247, Hicks represents the 12th commitment for Texas A&M and the highest-ranked in a class already inside the top 20 of the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with the stretch run still ahead.
Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer
Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
