Hurricane Ian will continue to impact the Southeast this evening even though the center of the storm has moved back into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. However, Ian will eventually turn back to the north and northwest later tonight with a second landfall expected along the South Carolina coastline sometime Friday. Fortunately, we don't expect too much strengthening over the next 24 hours, so it'll likely maintain its Category 1 status until it moves back onshore. Once again, storm surge will be a concern, but surge heights will pale in comparison to what occurred in Florida. In fact, we're looking at a storm surge of up to 7 feet near the center of Ian's circulation when it does make a second landfall. That said, heavy rain will also be a concern from Florida through the Carolinas and farther to the west this weekend.
As Florida contends with the ruinous damage left behind by Hurricane Ian in what officials say is likely the largest natural disaster in the state's history, residents in South Carolina are bracing for the storm's expected landfall mid-day Friday. Hurricane Ian has re-strengthened in the Atlantic after killing at least...
As Hurricane Ian continues to pummel Florida, trapping residents in their homes and leaving millions without power in what's already being called a "life-changing event," authorities are fielding rescue calls from across the state and 911 call centers are being inundated. Ian slammed into southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa Wednesday...
We will see more beautiful weather around the area today. Hurricane Ian looks to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.
Louisiana (KADN)- With Louisiana currently 48 in the united states in education, leaders here are continuing to look for ways to see our literacy rates improve statewide, it just may take some extra hours of school. "I'm not going to back down,” says State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.
Cecilia, La (KADN)- An investigation is underway into what authorities are calling a "possible threat" at Cecilia High School in St. Martin Parish and the Sheriff's Office today had extra deputies on hand at the school. The school board and Sheriff's Office say the threats stemmed from online posts... which...
