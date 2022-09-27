Hurricane Ian will continue to impact the Southeast this evening even though the center of the storm has moved back into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. However, Ian will eventually turn back to the north and northwest later tonight with a second landfall expected along the South Carolina coastline sometime Friday. Fortunately, we don't expect too much strengthening over the next 24 hours, so it'll likely maintain its Category 1 status until it moves back onshore. Once again, storm surge will be a concern, but surge heights will pale in comparison to what occurred in Florida. In fact, we're looking at a storm surge of up to 7 feet near the center of Ian's circulation when it does make a second landfall. That said, heavy rain will also be a concern from Florida through the Carolinas and farther to the west this weekend.

