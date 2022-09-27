Brian Christopher Callan, 34 of Stonington, passed away at 2:29p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pana Community Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1987 in Taylorville, the son of Daniel E. and Lynn A. (Woodward) Callan. Brian worked as an assistant on a local farm and attended Davis Memorial Christian Church. He loved animals, especially his dog Hope. Brian enjoyed fishing, rock collecting, and could always manage to find a 4-leaf clover anywhere he looked. He will be remembered as an old soul who had a giving personality who would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have one to replace it.

STONINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO