taylorvilledailynews.com
Jordan Marie Taglioli
Jordan Marie Taglioli, 36 of Taylorville, passed away at 10:32a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 17, 1986 in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Patti (Hedgpeth) Taglioli. Jordan was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She adored her nieces and nephews and loved spending time with them. Jordan was an avid sports fan, especially the Houston Texans and North Carolina Tar Heels. She spent many years working at her father’s dentist office helping in many capacities. More than anything, Jordan will be remembered as a fighter, having valiantly battled cancer for many years.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Ms. Patricia R. Erkman
Ms. Patricia R. Erkman, age 84, of Taylorville died at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Taylorville. She was born April 2, 1938, in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of Manoah Ernest and Ollie Hilden (Samuels) Wiley. Pat retired from the Air Force Civil Service in 1994 after 33...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Brian Christopher Callan
Brian Christopher Callan, 34 of Stonington, passed away at 2:29p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pana Community Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1987 in Taylorville, the son of Daniel E. and Lynn A. (Woodward) Callan. Brian worked as an assistant on a local farm and attended Davis Memorial Christian Church. He loved animals, especially his dog Hope. Brian enjoyed fishing, rock collecting, and could always manage to find a 4-leaf clover anywhere he looked. He will be remembered as an old soul who had a giving personality who would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have one to replace it.
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Ronald 'Ronnie' Baggett
Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett, 65, of Taylorville passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Ronnie was born September 14, 1957, in Ft. Worth, TX. He graduated from Trinity High School in Euless, TX. Ronnie was always a joy to be around, especially for his family. He loved to golf, and he loved to eat. Ronnie was especially a fan of Popeye’s Chicken.
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
Early Entries Coming In For Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Fall Nationals
It’s officially race week for the 27th running of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway and the early entries continue to pour in. The ¼-mile track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is playing host to the season ending national event for the third season in-a-row.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Poggenpohl Receives Another Endorsement
The Springfield and Central Illinois Trades & Labor Council have endorsed Christian County States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for Christian County States Attorney in the November 8th General Election. Poggenpohl was recommended for endorsement after an interview process with the Committee on Political Education of the Central Labor Council. The Labor...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Lincoln Prairie Trails Conservancy Group Making Strides Towards Trail Revitalization
The Lincoln Prairie Trails Conservancy group is making progress towards revitalizing the trail between Pana and Taylorville. Taylorville City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Taylorville and the City of Pana at its last city council meeting. This agreement is an update to an old agreement. As...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Three Killed In Christian County Accident
Three people are dead following a fatal traffic crash in Christian County Monday afternoon. At 1400N 2500 E Road in rural Christian County, a 2003 Buick Lesabre entered the intersection striking a 2007 Freightliner Grain Truck driven by 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. The Grain Truck flipped ejecting both Callan and his passenger 29-year-old Keirsty M. Hughes of Blue Mound. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene and Callan was rushed to Pana Community Hospital ER where he also passed away from his injuries. He is set to have an autopsy Tuesday.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
wlds.com
Rural Greenfield Fire Damage Home & Garage
A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early this morning. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that Greenfield Fire was dispatched to the Weisner residence at 149 North Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10AM. The Carrollton and White Hall Fire Departments were also called for immediate mutual aid by West Central Dispatch.
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 18-24, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Steven Phillips, 55 of Hazel Crest, IL, is charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, improper passing, transportation of alcohol as a driver, unlawful use of cannabis as a driver, and illegal display of registration in connection with a September 18 incident.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Free Kidzone Again Part of Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest This Weekend on Square
The popular Kidzone will again be a highlight for children, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest this weekend on the square. Events will be taking place for children on both Saturday and Sunday on the west side of the square. All events are free of charge.
