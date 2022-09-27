Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Jordan Marie Taglioli
Jordan Marie Taglioli, 36 of Taylorville, passed away at 10:32a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 17, 1986 in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Patti (Hedgpeth) Taglioli. Jordan was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She adored her nieces and nephews and loved spending time with them. Jordan was an avid sports fan, especially the Houston Texans and North Carolina Tar Heels. She spent many years working at her father’s dentist office helping in many capacities. More than anything, Jordan will be remembered as a fighter, having valiantly battled cancer for many years.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Ms. Patricia R. Erkman
Ms. Patricia R. Erkman, age 84, of Taylorville died at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Taylorville. She was born April 2, 1938, in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of Manoah Ernest and Ollie Hilden (Samuels) Wiley. Pat retired from the Air Force Civil Service in 1994 after 33...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Ronald 'Ronnie' Baggett
Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett, 65, of Taylorville passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Ronnie was born September 14, 1957, in Ft. Worth, TX. He graduated from Trinity High School in Euless, TX. Ronnie was always a joy to be around, especially for his family. He loved to golf, and he loved to eat. Ronnie was especially a fan of Popeye’s Chicken.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Brian Christopher Callan
Brian Christopher Callan, 34 of Stonington, passed away at 2:29p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pana Community Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1987 in Taylorville, the son of Daniel E. and Lynn A. (Woodward) Callan. Brian worked as an assistant on a local farm and attended Davis Memorial Christian Church. He loved animals, especially his dog Hope. Brian enjoyed fishing, rock collecting, and could always manage to find a 4-leaf clover anywhere he looked. He will be remembered as an old soul who had a giving personality who would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have one to replace it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
taylorvilledailynews.com
Poggenpohl Receives Another Endorsement
The Springfield and Central Illinois Trades & Labor Council have endorsed Christian County States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for Christian County States Attorney in the November 8th General Election. Poggenpohl was recommended for endorsement after an interview process with the Committee on Political Education of the Central Labor Council. The Labor...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Lincoln Prairie Trails Conservancy Group Making Strides Towards Trail Revitalization
The Lincoln Prairie Trails Conservancy group is making progress towards revitalizing the trail between Pana and Taylorville. Taylorville City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Taylorville and the City of Pana at its last city council meeting. This agreement is an update to an old agreement. As...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Free Kidzone Again Part of Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest This Weekend on Square
The popular Kidzone will again be a highlight for children, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest this weekend on the square. Events will be taking place for children on both Saturday and Sunday on the west side of the square. All events are free of charge.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
RELATED PEOPLE
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
taylorvilledailynews.com
City of Taylorville Receives Large Grant; Mayor Hoping For Another
City of Taylorville receiving a large grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, while the city works on another grant. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry says the city received a DCEO grant worth over $3 million for improvements to the square. Mayor Barry says the city is applying for...
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
wgel.com
United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility
United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
recordpatriot.com
Federal marshals find, arrest sought Jerseyville man
ST. LOUIS — A Jerseyville man for whom authorities were offering a $3,000 reward has been captured. Federal marshals took Devin A. Krueger, 26, of Jerseyville into custody Wednesday, according to Jersey County Sheriff's Department. Krueger, 26, was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Greene...
taylorvilledailynews.com
GTCC Ready For Chillifest On Taylorville Square This Weekend
The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce held a Chamber Chat Tuesday morning at the chamber offices. Chamber president Linda Allen says the committee planned hard all year long for this weekend’s Chillifest. J.I. McDowell cooks the chili you enjoy on the square. He is excited to return chili by...
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Roxana man faces weapons charge
EDWARDSVILLE – A Roxana man with a prior felony conviction faces a weapons charged filed Wednesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jordin A. Reynolds, 22, of Roxana, was charged Sept. 28 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony. The case...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 09/26/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9-22-22 Glen Ryerson, age 67 was arrested by Stonington PD for criminal trespassing. 9-24-22 David Foraker, age 36, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for driving on suspended license and for domestic battery. 9-25-22...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Club Inducts New Member, Installs Officers, Names "Kiwanian of the Year" at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club inducted a new member, installed new officers, and heard from the former Kiwanis International President, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Brandon Bible (2nd from right), the new Country Financial insurance agent in Taylorville, was inducted as the club’s newest member....
wlds.com
Semi Trailer Fire Shuts Down Portions of Highway in Cass County This Morning
Portions of Illinois Route 67 and Illinois Route 125 in Cass County were shut down for a short time this morning due to a semi trailer fire. The Beardstown Fire Department reports that calls came in just before 9AM of a semi trailer on fire just south of the Illinois Route 125 and Illinois Route 67 junction, just west of Beardstown.
Comments / 0