Carlinville, IL

Jordan Marie Taglioli

Jordan Marie Taglioli, 36 of Taylorville, passed away at 10:32a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 17, 1986 in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Patti (Hedgpeth) Taglioli. Jordan was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She adored her nieces and nephews and loved spending time with them. Jordan was an avid sports fan, especially the Houston Texans and North Carolina Tar Heels. She spent many years working at her father’s dentist office helping in many capacities. More than anything, Jordan will be remembered as a fighter, having valiantly battled cancer for many years.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Ms. Patricia R. Erkman

Ms. Patricia R. Erkman, age 84, of Taylorville died at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Taylorville. She was born April 2, 1938, in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of Manoah Ernest and Ollie Hilden (Samuels) Wiley. Pat retired from the Air Force Civil Service in 1994 after 33...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Ronald 'Ronnie' Baggett

Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett, 65, of Taylorville passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Ronnie was born September 14, 1957, in Ft. Worth, TX. He graduated from Trinity High School in Euless, TX. Ronnie was always a joy to be around, especially for his family. He loved to golf, and he loved to eat. Ronnie was especially a fan of Popeye’s Chicken.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Brian Christopher Callan

Brian Christopher Callan, 34 of Stonington, passed away at 2:29p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pana Community Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1987 in Taylorville, the son of Daniel E. and Lynn A. (Woodward) Callan. Brian worked as an assistant on a local farm and attended Davis Memorial Christian Church. He loved animals, especially his dog Hope. Brian enjoyed fishing, rock collecting, and could always manage to find a 4-leaf clover anywhere he looked. He will be remembered as an old soul who had a giving personality who would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have one to replace it.
STONINGTON, IL
Carlinville, IL
Poggenpohl Receives Another Endorsement

The Springfield and Central Illinois Trades & Labor Council have endorsed Christian County States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for Christian County States Attorney in the November 8th General Election. Poggenpohl was recommended for endorsement after an interview process with the Committee on Political Education of the Central Labor Council. The Labor...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX2Now

Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
taylorvilledailynews.com

City of Taylorville Receives Large Grant; Mayor Hoping For Another

City of Taylorville receiving a large grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, while the city works on another grant. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry says the city received a DCEO grant worth over $3 million for improvements to the square. Mayor Barry says the city is applying for...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
wgel.com

United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility

United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
CARLYLE, IL
QSR Web

A&W to expand presence in Illinois

A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Federal marshals find, arrest sought Jerseyville man

ST. LOUIS — A Jerseyville man for whom authorities were offering a $3,000 reward has been captured. Federal marshals took Devin A. Krueger, 26, of Jerseyville into custody Wednesday, according to Jersey County Sheriff's Department. Krueger, 26, was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Greene...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

GTCC Ready For Chillifest On Taylorville Square This Weekend

The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce held a Chamber Chat Tuesday morning at the chamber offices. Chamber president Linda Allen says the committee planned hard all year long for this weekend’s Chillifest. J.I. McDowell cooks the chili you enjoy on the square. He is excited to return chili by...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
recordpatriot.com

Roxana man faces weapons charge

EDWARDSVILLE – A Roxana man with a prior felony conviction faces a weapons charged filed Wednesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jordin A. Reynolds, 22, of Roxana, was charged Sept. 28 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony. The case...
ROXANA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Area Arrests And Accidents 09/26/22

The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9-22-22 Glen Ryerson, age 67 was arrested by Stonington PD for criminal trespassing. 9-24-22 David Foraker, age 36, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for driving on suspended license and for domestic battery. 9-25-22...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Kiwanis Club Inducts New Member, Installs Officers, Names "Kiwanian of the Year" at Weekly Meeting

The Taylorville Kiwanis Club inducted a new member, installed new officers, and heard from the former Kiwanis International President, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Brandon Bible (2nd from right), the new Country Financial insurance agent in Taylorville, was inducted as the club’s newest member....
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Semi Trailer Fire Shuts Down Portions of Highway in Cass County This Morning

Portions of Illinois Route 67 and Illinois Route 125 in Cass County were shut down for a short time this morning due to a semi trailer fire. The Beardstown Fire Department reports that calls came in just before 9AM of a semi trailer on fire just south of the Illinois Route 125 and Illinois Route 67 junction, just west of Beardstown.
CASS COUNTY, IL

