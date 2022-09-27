Read full article on original website
CF Montreal hosts D.C. United after shutout victory
DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Montreal -218, DC United +492, Draw +365; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 1-0, CF Montreal plays D.C. United. Montreal is 15-4-5 in...
The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs
The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
Swiderski and Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT. LINE: Philadelphia +145, Charlotte FC +171, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union...
Austin looks to end road losing streak in matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps
Austin FC (15-9-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-14-7, 11th in the Western Conference) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT. LINE: Vancouver +127, Austin FC +183, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin visits the Vancouver Whitecaps aiming to stop a three-game road...
