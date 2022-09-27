ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

WXII 12

North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian

N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes resident honored for work with Special Olympics

Mitzi Britt honored by the American Red Cross at the annual Salute to Heroes event for her work on behalf of the Special Olympics in Stokes County. (Submitted Photo) Mitzi Britt’s son, Marshall, at the event honoring his mom. (Submitted Photo) Stokes County resident, Mitzi Britt, was honored by...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
KING, NC
Surry County, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfdd.org

Governor Cooper urges residents to be prepared as Hurricane Ian's remnants approach

North Carolina officials are readying for the remnants of Hurricane Ian and asking residents to keep a close watch on the weather. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Triad including Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph counties. It’s expected that the storm will impact much of the state on Friday, with gusty winds and rain forecasted. Guilford County schools will operate remotely and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed Friday due to the weather.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Carolina Classic Fair to be unaffected by Hurricane Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release. In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

Food Lion donates to Backpack Program

Food Lion Feeds, a program by Food Lion to help get food to the needy, donated 680 backpacks to Surry County elementary schools recently. Each backpack contained Capri Suns, Food Lion Puddings, Food Lion Apple Sauce, Food Lion Mac and Cheese, Food Lion Fruit Bar, Food Lion Beans and Franks, Ramen noodles, and GM Honey Nut Cheerio Cereal cups.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
News Argus

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.

