North Carolina officials are readying for the remnants of Hurricane Ian and asking residents to keep a close watch on the weather. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Triad including Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph counties. It’s expected that the storm will impact much of the state on Friday, with gusty winds and rain forecasted. Guilford County schools will operate remotely and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed Friday due to the weather.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO