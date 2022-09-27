Read full article on original website
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
WXII 12
North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian
N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes resident honored for work with Special Olympics
Mitzi Britt honored by the American Red Cross at the annual Salute to Heroes event for her work on behalf of the Special Olympics in Stokes County. (Submitted Photo) Mitzi Britt’s son, Marshall, at the event honoring his mom. (Submitted Photo) Stokes County resident, Mitzi Britt, was honored by...
thestokesnews.com
King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires
Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
WXII 12
Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
wfdd.org
Governor Cooper urges residents to be prepared as Hurricane Ian's remnants approach
North Carolina officials are readying for the remnants of Hurricane Ian and asking residents to keep a close watch on the weather. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Triad including Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph counties. It’s expected that the storm will impact much of the state on Friday, with gusty winds and rain forecasted. Guilford County schools will operate remotely and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed Friday due to the weather.
WXII 12
Triad schools closing, remote learning due to Ian's potential flooding and high winds risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Ian approaches North Carolina, Triad schools are preparing by announcing closures and remote learning days. Here are the school systems that have announced changes in preparation for the storm system:. Alamance-Burlington School System. Alamance-Burlington Schools announced that schools will be closed this Friday for all...
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
Carolina Classic Fair to be unaffected by Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release. In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem tree service company urges homeowners to learn about risks of trees in their yard ahead of tropical rain from Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The owner of a local tree service company is urging homeowners to learn about the risks associated with the trees in their yard ahead of the possible tropical rain from Hurricane Ian. WXII 12 News' weather team anticipates possible tropical rain from Ian, and anticipated wind...
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
Mount Airy News
Food Lion donates to Backpack Program
Food Lion Feeds, a program by Food Lion to help get food to the needy, donated 680 backpacks to Surry County elementary schools recently. Each backpack contained Capri Suns, Food Lion Puddings, Food Lion Apple Sauce, Food Lion Mac and Cheese, Food Lion Fruit Bar, Food Lion Beans and Franks, Ramen noodles, and GM Honey Nut Cheerio Cereal cups.
Greensboro woman dead in crash on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Officers identify a Greensboro woman who died on I-85 near Trinity Road in Randolph County early Thursday morning. Amity Alyssa Plunkett, 30, went off the road to the left and hit the Trinity road bridge abutment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the center lane of northbound I-85.
wfdd.org
Forest acquisition in Stokes County among projects funded through state grants
Several projects in the Piedmont and High Country are getting a boost with grants from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. One of the largest includes purchasing hundreds of acres near the Dan River in Stokes County. The state recently announced funds for 117 projects across North Carolina –...
Two North Carolina restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
One of the dining destinations also received worldwide recognition.
Harris Teeter warns customers of metal shavings in meat sold in Forsyth County
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Harris Teeter shared a warning with ten customers who bought a specific ground beef product that may have metal shavings inside on Monday at Tanglewood Commons. The company issued a voluntary recall for the beef bought at the Harris Teeter on 4150 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. The recall is isolated to […]
News Argus
2558 Green Oaks Ct, Winston Salem NC D
Comfortable Apartment in Green Oaks Community - Property Id: 944355. Available for rent is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. The apartment is on the second level and has a small porch. The monthly rent is $1,100 per month. A security deposit of $1,100 is payable upon signing the lease.
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
