Greensboro’s Wicked Burgers Taco & Brews is ax-throwin’ good
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve heard of dinner and a movie, right? What about lunch and axe throwing? You can now give that a try at Wicked Burgers Tacos and Brews. The restaurant just added an axe-throwing space in the parking lot where customers can play games and try to hit a bullseye. Inside, the […]
triad-city-beat.com
‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro
Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native to perform at Arts Place for album release show
Stokes County native Caleb Caudle is returning home to perform at the Arts Place of Stokes on Oct. 15 for an album release show celebrating the release of his latest record, “Forsythia.”. Originally from Germanton, Caudle has gone on to procure great success as a musician and singer/songwriter in...
WXII 12
Get the scare of your life at Scream Dreams
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina's newest, and quite possibly scariest, haunted attraction is finally opening this weekend!. Scream Dreams is an elaborate 23,000-plus-square-foot indoor experience, built over the last two years inside of “Castle Boo” in Thomasville, North Carolina. General Manager Gus McPherson has been in the...
wfmynews2.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Rogers’ Political Opponents Not Fans Of His Tik Tok Video
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has posted a video on the immensely popular short-video social media site Tik Tok, and that video has amused and angered many of those who are hoping for Rogers’ defeat in the election this November. The video, which is just over one minute long,...
rhinotimes.com
Pamper Your Pooch With A Luxury Suite At Greensboro’s New Hound Town
When a giant new business comes to town – like a Toyota battery plant or a supersonic jet factory – there’s always a lot of hoopla among economic development officials and there’s usually a major celebration. However, Guilford County, like the cities and towns within it,...
NC mom finds new purpose through social media
(WGHP) — After growing up in Randleman, Kenzi Reddick thought she had her life’s plan set out early. “Fresh out of college, (I wanted) to find a good company I could stay with and landed a great job at Wrangler, which is based in Greensboro,” Kenzi said. “And I used to tell people, ‘I’m going […]
country1037fm.com
Martina McBride Kicking Off Her ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour in North Carolina
Martina McBride has announced upcoming dates for her 12th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour, kicking off on November 26th in Greensboro, NC. According to antimusic.com, Martina McBride had this to say about the tour, “This is the 12th year of doing the Joy Of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet. It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!”
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
thestokesnews.com
King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires
Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
WXII 12
Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
Lexington restaurant catches fire, Brooker T's owners say they'll rebuild
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Lexington closed both directions of Main Street. Officials said the fire happened while Brooker T's Café was closed. The City of Lexington tweeted people should avoid Main Street near Uptown. City officials said the fire had been contained at the corner of First Avenue but said traffic was congested.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic opens Friday, ahead of weekend rain
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The countdown to the first day of the Carolina Classic Fair is approaching, with everything scheduled to begin Friday. However, as Hurricane Ian makes its way up the East Coast, some fairgoers are concerned that the fair could be potentially rained out, as rain is forecast for the fair's opening weekend.
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
abc45.com
Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
ourdavie.com
Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up
As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
WXII 12
Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
