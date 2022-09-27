ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
triad-city-beat.com

‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro

Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native to perform at Arts Place for album release show

Stokes County native Caleb Caudle is returning home to perform at the Arts Place of Stokes on Oct. 15 for an album release show celebrating the release of his latest record, “Forsythia.”. Originally from Germanton, Caudle has gone on to procure great success as a musician and singer/songwriter in...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Get the scare of your life at Scream Dreams

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina's newest, and quite possibly scariest, haunted attraction is finally opening this weekend!. Scream Dreams is an elaborate 23,000-plus-square-foot indoor experience, built over the last two years inside of “Castle Boo” in Thomasville, North Carolina. General Manager Gus McPherson has been in the...
THOMASVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
wfmynews2.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC mom finds new purpose through social media

(WGHP) — After growing up in Randleman, Kenzi Reddick thought she had her life’s plan set out early. “Fresh out of college, (I wanted) to find a good company I could stay with and landed a great job at Wrangler, which is based in Greensboro,” Kenzi said. “And I used to tell people, ‘I’m going […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Mann Drug#Hershey
country1037fm.com

Martina McBride Kicking Off Her ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour in North Carolina

Martina McBride has announced upcoming dates for her 12th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour, kicking off on November 26th in Greensboro, NC. According to antimusic.com, Martina McBride had this to say about the tour, “This is the 12th year of doing the Joy Of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet. It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!”
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch

Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
KING, NC
WXII 12

Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pepsi
WXII 12

Carolina Classic opens Friday, ahead of weekend rain

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The countdown to the first day of the Carolina Classic Fair is approaching, with everything scheduled to begin Friday. However, as Hurricane Ian makes its way up the East Coast, some fairgoers are concerned that the fair could be potentially rained out, as rain is forecast for the fair's opening weekend.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up

As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy