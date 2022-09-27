Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch including Avery County, NC 310 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
NCZ033-035>037-056-057-069>072-082-501>504-SCZ009-014-300315- /O.NEW.KGSP.FA.A.0004.220930T1600Z-221001T1600Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Avery-Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Rowan-Lincoln-Gaston- Mecklenburg-Cabarrus-Union NC-Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell- Burke Mountains-Greater Burke-York-Chester- Including the cities of Charlotte, Taylorsville, Hickory, Advance,. Blackstock, Bethlehem, Fork Church, Ingalls, Matthews, Pleasant. Grove, Chester, Gastonia, Valdese, Lincolnton, Patterson, Hiddenite,. Mooresville, Millersville, Sawmills, Banner Elk, Granite Falls,. Stony Point, Newland, Weddington, Crouse, Indian Trail, Kings Creek,. Newton,...
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
biltmorebeacon.com
Fox News report misstates Asheville crime rate
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
fws.gov
Snapshot: Students in North Carolina's Yancey County Hit The Water
The campground at Patience Park, a county park in Yancey County, N.C., was still quiet on a recent September morning, full of RVs showing no signs of life, when staff from the Asheville Field Office arrived and began setting up for the dozens of fifth grade students soon to arrive on their field trip.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
ourstate.com
Written in Stone: North Carolina’s Rock Formations
Chimney Rock and the surrounding cliffs were formed more than half a billion years ago, when molten rock cooled and solidified into granite deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The granite was later transformed by heat and pressure into Henderson gneiss — a type of metamorphic rock found only in the Carolinas and named for the North Carolina county where it was first described. Over the course of millions of years, Chimney Rock was exposed as weather eroded the soil and rock around it. The monolith now towers 315 feet above the mountainside and will appear to grow taller as erosion continues. Getting to the top requires climbing up 499 steps — or walking through a nearly 200-foot man-made tunnel, then taking a 26-story elevator followed by 40 steps. Once there, visitors are rewarded with sweeping views of Hickory Nut Gorge and the Rocky Broad River as it flows into Lake Lure.
Can Pisgah go home again? After last year's flood, Bears anxiously await the next storm
Canton, N.C. — Things have not been the same at Pisgah High School since a catastrophic flood tore through the town of Canton, devastating the community, taking lives, destroying homes and businesses, and delivering a serious blow to the athletic facilities at the school. Tropical Storm Fred never became...
ourstate.com
The Asheville Bar That Launched 1,000 Restaurants
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Before...
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
ourstate.com
A Family Feast at Cousins Cuban Café
When Betty Martinez-Sperry started creating the menu for Cousins Cuban Café, she initially struggled to find a balance between the authentic Cuban cuisine that she’d grown up eating and her own creativity. “You can’t do any of your little fancy stuff there,” admonished Liane Martinez, one of the Martinez cousins who opened the Black Mountain restaurant in 2020. “I’m not going to,” Betty replied. “I’m just going to add a little bit that’s different.”
ourstate.com
Waynesville’s Wonderful Water
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
biltmorebeacon.com
Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: Beep in Boone no longer affordable for students
If you are a student at App State, you’ve most likely heard of Beep. With over 30,000 members, the Boone Student Beeper Facebook is a fairly simple way to get a ride around the Boone area. All users have to do is scroll through the posts in the group, select which driver they want and then text or call with their information. Most Beep drivers accept Venmo, Cash App and cash.
Eater
9 Hottest Restaurants in Asheville Right Now
More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? What are the new restaurants? What’s everyone talking about? While the Eater 18 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Enter the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to highlight the spots crowds are flocking to at the moment or generating a big buzz. Folks are asking, “Have you been yet?” Try one of these newbies today.
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org
A Mainstay of East Henderson High School Retires After Four Decades
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 29, 2022) –For anyone who has spent even a little bit of time on the campus of East Henderson High School over the last forty years, the name Nancy Harris will ring a bell. What began in 1979 as a temporary custodial position following college, developed...
