Event cancellations, venue changes and more as the Triangle prepares for Hurricane Ian
Some events are canceled, some are moving indoors, and at least two football teams plan to take the field, no matter how muddy.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Butter Boards: the new charcuterie competition?
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite the rising cost of butter in grocery stores, the butter board trend shows no sign of melting on the internet. A recent feature on Good Morning America prompted WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory to create one for the team to try.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
WRAL
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
Triangle Parade of Homes showcases new homes, latest technology
Builders in Wake, Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties will open doors to homes taking part in the annual Triangle Parade of Homes.
NC woman gets encouraging news as ALS battle continues
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When Halloween 2022 arrives, it will have been two years since Alamance County’s Debbie Dickerson felt the first symptoms of ALS. By all accounts, that means she’s doing better than the average ALS patient. However, about six months after her official diagnosis, she admits those effects are starting to worsen. In […]
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
WECT
North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
Ian pushes toward Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada. Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.
cbs17
Wake County residents to vote on 3 bonds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh and Wake County residents will be able to vote for three bond referendums in November that would impact the city’s parks, Wake County schools as well as Wake Tech Community College. Each bond on the ballot would be a several million-dollar investment. Wednesday night, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
cbs17
Paranormal investigation tours coming to Cary historic sites this October
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you ever wanted to stand in a haunted spot, open to communication with the “other side” to see what you might find?. That exactly what’s being offered in the Town of Cary this October with the “History that Haunts Cary Trolley Tours.”
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
