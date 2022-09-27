ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Butter Boards: the new charcuterie competition?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite the rising cost of butter in grocery stores, the butter board trend shows no sign of melting on the internet. A recent feature on Good Morning America prompted WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory to create one for the team to try.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
RALEIGH, NC
Wilmington, NC
Raleigh, NC
Wilmington, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
Charlotte, NC
Wilmington, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman gets encouraging news as ALS battle continues

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When Halloween 2022 arrives, it will have been two years since Alamance County’s Debbie Dickerson felt the first symptoms of ALS. By all accounts, that means she’s doing better than the average ALS patient. However, about six months after her official diagnosis, she admits those effects are starting to worsen.  In […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian

Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada. Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Wake County residents to vote on 3 bonds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh and Wake County residents will be able to vote for three bond referendums in November that would impact the city’s parks, Wake County schools as well as Wake Tech Community College. Each bond on the ballot would be a several million-dollar investment. Wednesday night, the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

