Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with officers, authorities said. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon in Ontario found 50-year-old Allen Kao in a parked car...
Community Voices: There are always 2 lives involved with abortion

On Nov. 8, California voters will be asked to vote on a measure that will add an amendment to the state’s Constitution to ensure all abortions, without limitation and up to the moment of birth, be allowed and protected. Proposition 1 was crafted by politicians in response to the...
