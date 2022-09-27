ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates. Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden “Artfully Autumn” display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

CALV Honors Susy Vasquez as Its Member of the Year

LAS VEGAS – The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) honored local real estate industry leader Susy Vasquez this week as its CALV Member of the Year. Vasquez, who has served for several years as executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association, was honored during CALV’s 15th annual CALV Educational Symposium held Sept. 21 at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Saguaro North, Which Features Two New-Home Communities in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North, two new-home communities in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. The two collections of new homes are situated in a gated community on West Frias Avenue near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North are also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Southern Highlands Golf Club, Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, Olympia Sports Park, Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. Homeowners will also appreciate Saguaro North’s future park and open space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005148/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
antiMUSIC

Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Find hearty Jamaican food at Las Vegas’ House of Dutch Pot

In September 2021, while Las Vegas was still recovering from the impacts of COVID, our Jamaican cuisine options increased when House of Dutch Pot arrived in an ever-changing Durango Drive retail center. As the name would indicate, its dishes generally center around the use of the Dutch pot, a traditional cooking vessel used to prepare a variety of stews. With this in mind, be prepared for a filling meal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces October Events

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Maroon 5 announces residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that the group will headline a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the residency will kick off Friday, March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The release states...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Renting or buying, Las Vegas realtors warn about scams

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether you’re buying or renting, scams come in many forms and Las Vegas Valley realtors are warning about the recent scams they’re experiencing. A week and a half ago Michael Marino, a realtor out of Henderson, was contacted by a man looking to sell two properties within the MacDonald Ranch community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Community Policy