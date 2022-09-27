Read full article on original website
Related
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in Nevada
A major off-price retail chain recently announced that they plan to open another new store in Nevada. Read on to learn more. Nordstrom Rack, the discount arm of the Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. chain, recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Nevada in the spring of 2023.
Indy Gaming: Fertitta brothers almost had a familiar competitor – their father
Red Rock Resorts is demolishing Texas Station, a casino built by the company's patriarch, for one reason - to keep competition out of the market. The post Indy Gaming: Fertitta brothers almost had a familiar competitor – their father appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadacurrent.com
Las Vegas lands second in top 10 fastest cooling housing markets, study says
The housing market in Las Vegas is cooling faster than nearly every other market in the country amid rising mortgage rates, inflation, and broad economic uncertainty, according to a new report. According to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin, the housing market in Las Vegas is slowing faster than...
Iconic Singer Has to Cancel Las Vegas Strip Plans (for now)
Las Vegas is the live music capital of the world, and it has something for nearly all tastes. In recent years, promoters such as MGM Resorts (MGM) have made an effort to appeal to a younger clientele by booking pop acts such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga for residencies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vegas24seven.com
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates. Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden “Artfully Autumn” display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
nevadabusiness.com
CALV Honors Susy Vasquez as Its Member of the Year
LAS VEGAS – The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) honored local real estate industry leader Susy Vasquez this week as its CALV Member of the Year. Vasquez, who has served for several years as executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association, was honored during CALV’s 15th annual CALV Educational Symposium held Sept. 21 at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Saguaro North, Which Features Two New-Home Communities in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North, two new-home communities in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. The two collections of new homes are situated in a gated community on West Frias Avenue near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North are also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Southern Highlands Golf Club, Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, Olympia Sports Park, Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. Homeowners will also appreciate Saguaro North’s future park and open space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005148/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
antiMUSIC
Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency
(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
Fox5 KVVU
Report says Las Vegas’ hot real estate market is starting to cool
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report indicates that Las Vegas’ hot hot real estate market is starting to cool. Redfin ranked the top 100 United States metro areas that are seeing a slowing real estate market. While Seattle is at the top of that list, the report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
Las Vegas Weekly
Find hearty Jamaican food at Las Vegas’ House of Dutch Pot
In September 2021, while Las Vegas was still recovering from the impacts of COVID, our Jamaican cuisine options increased when House of Dutch Pot arrived in an ever-changing Durango Drive retail center. As the name would indicate, its dishes generally center around the use of the Dutch pot, a traditional cooking vessel used to prepare a variety of stews. With this in mind, be prepared for a filling meal.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
Fox5 KVVU
Maroon 5 announces residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that the group will headline a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the residency will kick off Friday, March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The release states...
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Fox5 KVVU
Renting or buying, Las Vegas realtors warn about scams
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether you’re buying or renting, scams come in many forms and Las Vegas Valley realtors are warning about the recent scams they’re experiencing. A week and a half ago Michael Marino, a realtor out of Henderson, was contacted by a man looking to sell two properties within the MacDonald Ranch community.
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Comments / 0