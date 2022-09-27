On what was the first Sunday of autumn, the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum hosted its first Cars & Coffee gathering. This was an informal event, where antique car owners could come and go as they pleased throughout the morning. Visitors to Grovewood Village and our museum could partake in a hot coffee and fresh donut on their way in to see our collection of cars. One thing many visitors don’t realize is that many of the cars in the museum were sold brand new in Asheville and spent most of their lives here. They tell the story of their owners and their journey through the many evolutions of Asheville over the last 100 years. As a collection, they have been together for more than 55 years!

