asheville.com
Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update
In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
biltmorebeacon.com
Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
Eater
9 Hottest Restaurants in Asheville Right Now
More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? What are the new restaurants? What’s everyone talking about? While the Eater 18 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Enter the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to highlight the spots crowds are flocking to at the moment or generating a big buzz. Folks are asking, “Have you been yet?” Try one of these newbies today.
biltmorebeacon.com
Fox News report misstates Asheville crime rate
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Audubon North Carolina encourages cities to go lights out for bird migration
RALEIGH, N.C. — Billions of birds are migrating south for the winter, flying through our skies at night and hoping to make a safe trip. In an effort to help, certain cities across the state are encouraging you to turn off your lights at night. Because during migration season, hundreds of millions of birds die by flying into buildings, often confused by their light.
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
my40.tv
Support grows for north Asheville park to be renamed after murder victim
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-popular park in Asheville is getting a new look and possibly a new name. The grassy plot of land off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School used to be Jones Park Playground. It was built in 1999 and demolished in September 2021, due to safety concerns. One year later, at their Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted to rebuild the playground.
grovewood.com
Cars & Coffee at the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum
On what was the first Sunday of autumn, the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum hosted its first Cars & Coffee gathering. This was an informal event, where antique car owners could come and go as they pleased throughout the morning. Visitors to Grovewood Village and our museum could partake in a hot coffee and fresh donut on their way in to see our collection of cars. One thing many visitors don’t realize is that many of the cars in the museum were sold brand new in Asheville and spent most of their lives here. They tell the story of their owners and their journey through the many evolutions of Asheville over the last 100 years. As a collection, they have been together for more than 55 years!
thevalleyecho.com
Oktoberfest is coming to Black Mountain
A collaboration between several local businesses will fill the autumn air with the sights, smells and sounds of German tradition, from 12-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Oktoberfest, hosted by members of the Black Mountain Hospitality Group, will feature seven styles of German beer, pop-up tents with local vendors, live music, a costume contest and more.
Smoky Mountain News
Are you ready for ‘Assassins’?
A production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Assassins” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 20-22 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre in Waynesville. A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, the musical...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Smoky Mountain News
Reaction to accident is disheartening
It makes me sick to think people would applaud Helping Hands not getting funding from Waynesville after such horrible circumstances occurred. Nicole Kott is an imperfect human just like the rest of us. She made a mistake, a mistake that has changed her life forever. This mistake should not negate all the amazing work she and Helping Hands have done in this community. This organization stepped in when it was most needed and has been incredibly responsible with the funds it’s been tasked with administering thus far.
ourstate.com
Waynesville’s Wonderful Water
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
Smoky Mountain News
Swain ‘Rally’ was a huge success
The Swain County “Rally for Health, Hope and Recovery” was a huge success. The event included about 30 providers of care who shared information concerning a wide variety of available help that is not readily accessible for most people. In addition, free items such as baby diapers and a hotdog lunch were provided.
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
Affordable housing project approved for Asheville's elderly population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council has been considering whether to approve an affordable housing project for the elderly in South Asheville. On Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved conditional zoning and funding for the project that would deliver a total of 104 senior living apartments for less than $1,000 per month at a time when demand is high.
