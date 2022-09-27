Read full article on original website
Cameron’s Review of Charlotte’s New Restaurant: Dave’s Hot Chicken
New restaurant alert; Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally opening in Charlotte!. Almost a year ago to the day, I shared with you that Charlotte would be getting a new Nashville hot chicken restaurant, Dave’s Hot Chicken. Since then, I have patiently waited and watched as the restaurant has been going up in my neighborhood in Charlotte.
THE PINT-SIZED FOODIE: An introduction to The Penguin
Each month, our 9-year-old resident foodie visits a different Charlotte-area restaurant that’s kid-friendly—but not a kid-topia. He orders something he’s never tried before and reports back with his recommendations for kids and their parents. Here is his review of The Penguin in Dilworth. What we ordered:. We...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed
McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead
After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan. South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s...
Popular BBQ Restaurant Expanding To Charlotte Douglas Airport
Wonderful news for BBQ lovers traveling to or from Charlotte. Axios Charlotte is reporting that Midwood Smokehouse will be opening a new location at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The local BBQ chain will take over the spot previously held by the Stock Car Cafe which is in Concourse B. Renderings of the space show that there will be a grab-and-go section as well as sit-down dining. While airports typically have an abundance of chain restaurants, it’s fun to experience the local offerings of a city on your layover. Charlotte Douglas also features Charlotte-based bars and restaurants like Captain Jacks-an OMB spinoff, Rhino Market, The Broken Spoke, Wicked Weed Brewing, and Whisky River.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
Two North Carolina restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
One of the dining destinations also received worldwide recognition.
Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
Benefits of B12 Shots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
