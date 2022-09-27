ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WCNC

Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
PINEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
Taylorsville Times

Forecast for Taylorsville area

The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Taylorsville, NC, area:. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. — A chance of rain before 11am, then showers, mainly after 11am. Patchy fog after noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend

If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
CONCORD, NC
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

What Does M&M Stand For?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: Beep in Boone no longer affordable for students

If you are a student at App State, you’ve most likely heard of Beep. With over 30,000 members, the Boone Student Beeper Facebook is a fairly simple way to get a ride around the Boone area. All users have to do is scroll through the posts in the group, select which driver they want and then text or call with their information. Most Beep drivers accept Venmo, Cash App and cash.
BOONE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
corneliustoday.com

Multiple events cancelled ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival

Sept. 28. Updated Sept. 29. With Hurricane Ian coming on stronger in Florida than first expected—it’s a Category 4 storm—Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina. Meanwhile, multiple organizations are cancelling weekend events in and around Cornelius, while others are scrambling to...

