All 15 of North Carolina’s metro areas are seeing more people unemployed
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment rates in the Piedmont Triad increased slightly in August, although not as much as in July. Most of the 14 counties saw an uptick of two or three percentage points from rates that remain well below last year. Statewide unemployment increased in 98 of the 100 counties and had a […]
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
This Is The Most Popular Beer In North Carolina
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for North Carolina.
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
Taylorsville Times
Forecast for Taylorsville area
The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Taylorsville, NC, area:. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. — A chance of rain before 11am, then showers, mainly after 11am. Patchy fog after noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
Stanly News & Press
Family, employees and a trusted white hat all played a role in A.L. Lowder’s 50 years of service
It has been said that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. For A.L. Lowder, Inc. in Albemarle, it has been able to craft a successful family-run business with that adage at the forefront. The company, at 435 Willow St., is likely most known for its sprawling on-site...
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: Beep in Boone no longer affordable for students
If you are a student at App State, you’ve most likely heard of Beep. With over 30,000 members, the Boone Student Beeper Facebook is a fairly simple way to get a ride around the Boone area. All users have to do is scroll through the posts in the group, select which driver they want and then text or call with their information. Most Beep drivers accept Venmo, Cash App and cash.
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger In Charlotte
A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show.
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
corneliustoday.com
Multiple events cancelled ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Sept. 28. Updated Sept. 29. With Hurricane Ian coming on stronger in Florida than first expected—it’s a Category 4 storm—Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina. Meanwhile, multiple organizations are cancelling weekend events in and around Cornelius, while others are scrambling to...
