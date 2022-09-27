Read full article on original website
Hidden Treasures of Autumn in the North Carolina Mountains
For many leaf peepers, driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway’s curving Linn Cove Viaduct is North Carolina’s quintessential mountain experience. Rightfully so: The engineering marvel that hugs Grandfather Mountain and offers stunning views of vibrant fall foliage feels like the ultimate seasonal destination. “When the days start getting...
We’re back on!
Now you can watch classic episodes of Our State’s 17-time award-winning television show on PBS NC. Host Elizabeth Hudson, editor in chief of Our State, will take you on a trip down memory lane for all the beauty and culture North Carolina has to offer. From across North Carolina, these treasured stories are straight from the pages of Our State magazine, reimagined.
