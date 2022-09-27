ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

The Celtics Get A Response About A Possible Change

The Boston Celtics have very hard work cut out for themselves in the season ahead. Things were already tough a few weeks ago when it was announced that Danilo Gallinari wouldn’t be able to play this season because of an ACL injury. Following that, it was revealed that Robert...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has bullish take on Ben Simmons

Kyrie Irving thinks Ben Simmons is in the perfect environment to revive his career with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving sounded off on Simmons on Thursday, arguing that the environment in Brooklyn will be better for the former No. 1 pick and will help him play at a high level again. Irving cited his own mental health experiences and suggested Simmons could benefit the same way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs interested in trading for Jae Crowder

Thanks to their trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast one of the best starting lineups in all of basketball. Darius Garland and Mitchell are set to run the show in Cleveland’s backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, are set to return for the Cavs in the frontcourt.
CLEVELAND, OH

