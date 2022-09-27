Read full article on original website
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
LeBron James ripped on Boston during Lakers Media Day
LeBron James doesn’t like Boston, and wants everyone to know. The Los Angeles Lakers star ripped on Celtics fans during Media Day this week.
Bill Russell’s Massive Double-Double the Difference in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 6
Bill Russell came up big for the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. The post Bill Russell’s Massive Double-Double the Difference in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 6 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James' Take On The Boston Celtics Which Made Every Los Angeles Lakers Fan Happy: "I Still Hate Boston. We All Hate Boston Here."
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics is arguably the greatest that fans have ever seen in the history of the NBA. Both franchises are tied for most NBA titles in the league's rich history. They are currently tied with having won 17 NBA titles each.
Report: Clippers, Ex-Cs assistant Jay Larranaga granted permission to speak to Celtics
The Boston Celtics have reportedly been granted permission to speak to their assistant coach Jay Larranaga, a nine-season veteran of the Celtics bench who Boston reportedly sought permission to speak with about assisting interim Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in the wake of head coach Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension.
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans
Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
Despite the Chaos, Ugliness, and Injuries, the Boston Celtics are Still the Team to Beat in the East
The Boston Celtics have had a rough week, but they are still the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. The post Despite the Chaos, Ugliness, and Injuries, the Boston Celtics are Still the Team to Beat in the East appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Celtics Get A Response About A Possible Change
The Boston Celtics have very hard work cut out for themselves in the season ahead. Things were already tough a few weeks ago when it was announced that Danilo Gallinari wouldn’t be able to play this season because of an ACL injury. Following that, it was revealed that Robert...
Kyrie Irving has bullish take on Ben Simmons
Kyrie Irving thinks Ben Simmons is in the perfect environment to revive his career with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving sounded off on Simmons on Thursday, arguing that the environment in Brooklyn will be better for the former No. 1 pick and will help him play at a high level again. Irving cited his own mental health experiences and suggested Simmons could benefit the same way.
Report: Cavs interested in trading for Jae Crowder
Thanks to their trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast one of the best starting lineups in all of basketball. Darius Garland and Mitchell are set to run the show in Cleveland’s backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, are set to return for the Cavs in the frontcourt.
