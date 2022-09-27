Today can be truly considered the calm before the storm for the Atlanta Braves, both literally and figuratively. A historic Hurricane Ian creeps towards Georgia from the South, as the Braves’ chief divisional rival flies in from the North, in the form of the NL East leading New York Mets. The Braves are one game behind the Mets after two eerily similar games that diverged at the most crucial moments for the two teams that entered Wednesday night in a tie. Both teams fell down early to bad NL East foes, but ultimately battled back, taking it to the tenth inning. The home team won each game, but unfortunately for Atlanta, that meant that the Mets won and the Braves lost. The two teams now face each other in one final series that is scheduled to be played in Atlanta. Hurricane Ian is a massive variable here, that may well alter the schedule of these games, but whenever and wherever they are played, the ramifications will be huge. With six games left in the season, the Braves need to either sweep the Mets to both grab the division lead and the tiebreaker, or outright win the division with some help from the Mets in their final series. Without a sweep of the Mets, the Braves will not control their own destiny for the division and will have a very small window of opportunity to win the division. Today, however, is the calm before these storms, as Atlanta gets their final scheduled off-day of the regular season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO