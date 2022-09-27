Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live on September 27
On September 27 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports South. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South,...
batterypower.com
Braves select contract of Silvino Bracho, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett
The Atlanta Braves are adding a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Wednesday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. The Braves announced Wednesday morning that they have selected the contract of reliever Silvino Bracho and optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa and placed him on the 60-day injured list.
batterypower.com
Baseball America names Braves’ Michael Harris finalist for MLB Rookie of the Year
One of the closest awards races this year is going to be between two Atlanta Braves in Michael Harris and Spencer Strider for National League Rookie of the Year. Strider going to the injured list certainly helps Harris’ case especially if he continues to play well, but both would be very worth contenders in any season.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers cruise, Phillies stumble, Brewers still in wild-card hunt
One month later, the National League playoff picture looks nearly identical. On Aug. 26, the Brewers sat 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot, behind the Padres. Now, they’re 1.5 games back of a playoff spot with nine games to go. The Padres and Phillies have since switched spots...
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves and Mets are Tied atop NL East as Ronald Acuna Jr. is Locked In
And once again....WE ARE TIED. YES, that is correct, the Braves and Mets are once again tied atop the NL East after an 8-2 victory for the Braves over the Nationals while the Mets lost to the Marlins by a 6-4 score. For the Braves, it was all about the outstanding production from the outfield. Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Eddie Rosario each had multiple and RBIs in the win. Plus, the Braves bullpen put together another excellent performance.
batterypower.com
Braves vs. Nationals game thread
The Atlanta Braves will be looking to extend their winning streak to five-straight games Wednesday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Nationals. Atlanta took the series opener 8-0 and then clinched a series win Tuesday night with an 8-2 win. Jake Odorizzi will try to bounce back from a bad outing last time out while the Nationals will go with right-hander Josiah Gray.
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
batterypower.com
Braves close gap in the East, final Wild Card spot still up for grabs
The Atlanta Braves continued their road trip Monday night with an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has now won three straight games with eight left to play in the 2022 regular season. As we enter the final stretch, the NL East race and the Wild Card are still unsettled.
batterypower.com
Braves’ offense goes quiet in 3-2 loss to the Nationals
The Atlanta Braves couldn’t get going offensively and saw their winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals in 10 innings Wednesday night. All eyes were on Jake Odorizzi early and he again got off to a tough start. Lane Thomas worked a leadoff walk and then moved up to second on an infield single that was perfectly placed by CJ Abrams. Thomas moved to third on a fly out by Joey Meneses and then came into score on a sacrifice fly by Luke Voit to make it 1-0.
batterypower.com
Braves Minor League Recap: Rough start from Jared Shuster ends the 2022 minor league season
With the Gwinnett Stripers final game on Wednesday, the 2022 minor league season for the Braves came to an end with a 6-2 loss to Louisville. Jared Shuster struggled through an abbreviated outing, Justyn-Henry Malloy had a solid day at the plate to close out the regular season, and the Gwinnett offense struggled overall as they could only manage six singles.
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings
The Padres beat the Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings in one of the most dramatic wins of the season. San Diego broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 8th inning that began with a leadoff double from Austin Nola that hit off the glove of Chris Taylor.
batterypower.com
September 27: Braves 8, Nationals 2
The Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to four-straight and moved into a tie for first place in the NL East with an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice while Orlando Arcia added his fifth against the Nationals this season to lead Atlanta’s offensive effort. Kyle Muller allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings and Atlanta’s bullpen took care of the rest. The Braves now have 97 wins which ties their best mark over the last four seasons which was set in 2019.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: September 29th
1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers
The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
batterypower.com
PTBNL Episode 15: Mets series deep dive, Bryce Elder and more
Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week to discuss the Braves disappointing loss Wednesday in Washington and preview the big three-game series against the New York Mets coming up this weekend at Truist Park. They discuss how both teams got here and the upcoming pitching matchups for the series. They also take a look at the recent performance of Bryce Elder and take a cursory look at the final series in Miami should those games matter.
batterypower.com
Braves set to host Mets in a crucial three-game series at Truist Park
The biggest series of the season will get underway for the Atlanta Braves Friday night when they square off with the New York Mets for the final time during the regular season. The Braves are coming into the series one game back in the NL East standings and have little margin for error. New York has a 9-7 edge in the season series with Atlanta which means that the Braves need to sweep the three games to wrest away the tiebreaker advantage, given that MLB’s new postseason rules do not allow for a Game 163. The division winner will receive a first-round bye and would avoid a potential second round matchup against the Dodgers. So, expect a playoff feel for this series as two of the three games will be televised nationally on FOX and ESPN.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Disappointing dose of deja vu for Atlanta
For the second straight Wednesday, the Braves experienced a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. This time around, the Braves actually came back twice but loss the game in extra innings. Though there were a few encouraging signs, such as the bullpen and Matt Olson continuing to work his way out of an extended slump, the end result is Atlanta once again falling one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
batterypower.com
Michael Harris hitting third Wednesday, Travis d’Arnaud returns to lineup
The Atlanta Braves will try to keep the pressure on the New York Mets Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series and a seven-game road trip against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has won four-straight and are tied for the division lead in the NL East. Michael Harris moves up...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Calm before the storm, Silvino Bracho, more
Today can be truly considered the calm before the storm for the Atlanta Braves, both literally and figuratively. A historic Hurricane Ian creeps towards Georgia from the South, as the Braves’ chief divisional rival flies in from the North, in the form of the NL East leading New York Mets. The Braves are one game behind the Mets after two eerily similar games that diverged at the most crucial moments for the two teams that entered Wednesday night in a tie. Both teams fell down early to bad NL East foes, but ultimately battled back, taking it to the tenth inning. The home team won each game, but unfortunately for Atlanta, that meant that the Mets won and the Braves lost. The two teams now face each other in one final series that is scheduled to be played in Atlanta. Hurricane Ian is a massive variable here, that may well alter the schedule of these games, but whenever and wherever they are played, the ramifications will be huge. With six games left in the season, the Braves need to either sweep the Mets to both grab the division lead and the tiebreaker, or outright win the division with some help from the Mets in their final series. Without a sweep of the Mets, the Braves will not control their own destiny for the division and will have a very small window of opportunity to win the division. Today, however, is the calm before these storms, as Atlanta gets their final scheduled off-day of the regular season.
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vargas was originally slated to begin Thursday's game on the bench. However, that has changed with Trayce Thompson's scratch. Now, Vargas will start in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson.
