Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83

When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed. A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of...
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with officers, authorities said. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon in Ontario found 50-year-old Allen Kao in a parked car...
