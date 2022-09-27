Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83
When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed. A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of...
Bakersfield Californian
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with officers, authorities said. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon in Ontario found 50-year-old Allen Kao in a parked car...
