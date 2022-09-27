ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Correction officers in Hamilton County getting a raise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Corrections officers in Hamilton County will soon be getting a raise. That's according to Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. At their Wednesday meeting, Wamp and Garrett told Hamilton County Commissioners that the Sheriff Office will freeze about 55 open positions...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

STARS program combatting social issues in Hamilton Co. Schools

STARS is a school-based program dedicated to addressing social issues and supports other training programs in Hamilton County. STARS stands for Students Taking A Right Stand. Though the level of services and name have changed since its beginning in 1981, STARS has been consistent in adapting to the needs of the community and supporting the process of aiding students in the decision-making process. "The program truly enables our students to thrive for academic success," said Hamilton County Schools Stars Program spokesperson Karen Glenn.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

CPD presents weekly crime report update

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department held its latest crime update meeting this morning and discussed the past week’s crime report and further crime prevention. Overall, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy delivered mostly positive news Wednesday morning. Murphy says there were two shootings in the city over...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County Fair cancelled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WYFF4.com

Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
eastridgenewsonline.com

September 29 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013491- 1000 McBrien Road- Arrest- Doe, John was arrested for driving without a license. 22-013493- Layfield Road- Identity Theft- The reporting party’s identity was used to purchase furniture in Texas without her knowledge. 22-013504- Village Lake Circle- Attempted...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Jake Ralls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 29th, 2022 goes to Jake Ralls. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
CHARLESTON, TN

