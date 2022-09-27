Read full article on original website
WTVC
Mom: Hamilton Co. cheerleaders who made All County Team excluded from Rhea Co. homecoming
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County is getting ready for Friday night’s homecoming, and 4 middle school cheerleaders from Hamilton County made the cut to cheer at the homecoming game. However, their parents say they are being forced to put down their Pom-pom’s last minute. Michelle Pope's...
WTVC
Graduation rates improved in many Tennessee school districts in our viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For many local school districts, you might say it's a reason to say 'con-graduations.'. The Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) released its data for the 2021-22 school year this week. The numbers show Hamilton County School's graduation rate increased by 3.2% over the previous year. Hixson...
WTVC
Correction officers in Hamilton County getting a raise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Corrections officers in Hamilton County will soon be getting a raise. That's according to Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. At their Wednesday meeting, Wamp and Garrett told Hamilton County Commissioners that the Sheriff Office will freeze about 55 open positions...
WDEF
Hamilton County announces deal raising Sheriff’s Office starting pay
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County leaders have worked out a deal to give a pay-raise to new deputies in the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett, County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commissioner Chip Baker worked out the deal. Beginning next week, starting pay for sworn employees will be $50,000.
WTVC
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police honor Middle School Assistant Principal for stopping attempted Kidnapping
According to a report from the Calhoun Times, Calhoun Chief of Police Tony Pyle and the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education honored Calhoun Middle School assistant principal Misty Lewis with a certificate for heroic actions and a junior police officer badge for thwarting an attempted kidnapping. According to CPD...
WTVC
Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
WTVC
STARS program combatting social issues in Hamilton Co. Schools
STARS is a school-based program dedicated to addressing social issues and supports other training programs in Hamilton County. STARS stands for Students Taking A Right Stand. Though the level of services and name have changed since its beginning in 1981, STARS has been consistent in adapting to the needs of the community and supporting the process of aiding students in the decision-making process. "The program truly enables our students to thrive for academic success," said Hamilton County Schools Stars Program spokesperson Karen Glenn.
WDEF
CPD presents weekly crime report update
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department held its latest crime update meeting this morning and discussed the past week’s crime report and further crime prevention. Overall, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy delivered mostly positive news Wednesday morning. Murphy says there were two shootings in the city over...
WDEF
Hamilton County Fair cancelled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
WYFF4.com
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 29 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013491- 1000 McBrien Road- Arrest- Doe, John was arrested for driving without a license. 22-013493- Layfield Road- Identity Theft- The reporting party’s identity was used to purchase furniture in Texas without her knowledge. 22-013504- Village Lake Circle- Attempted...
WTVC
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
WTVC
Past allegations against Hamilton County deputy raise questions about him being an SRO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Previous allegations against Hamilton County deputy Tyler McRae and a viral video of him arresting and East Ridge High School student has some questioning how he became an SRO in the first place. In this viral video you see SRO McRae take down 18-year-old Tauris Sledge...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Jake Ralls
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 29th, 2022 goes to Jake Ralls. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN
Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group: How to reduce the fear of retirement with an actionable plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Granger Hughes discusses how to reduce the fear of retirement with an actionable plan. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
