YATSEN HOLDING SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Yatsen Holding Limited - YSG

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqCM: SSNT) with Rhodium Enterprises, Inc. pursuant to which SilverSun shareholders will receive a cash dividend of no less than $1.50 a share and one share of stock in a newly created subsidiary housing SilverSun’s legacy businesses. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.
FHLB Dallas’ Partnership Grant Program Provides 3:1 Match of Members’ Contributions. BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $38,315 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to five nonprofits in Mississippi. They celebrated the awards at a ceremonial check presentation in Jackson this week.
In the past two months, Southern California has been slammed with one heatwave after another. As Californians desperately try to escape the heat, many simply cannot afford to run their air conditioning 24/7, or they simply do not own a central air conditioning system. So how can one keep their home cool in the hot California months without breaking the bank? The Attic Doctors, Orange County’s premier attic insulation cleaning and replacement provider is helping homeowners across SoCal stay cool and save money with their #1 best seller – the “Comfy Combo”.
Also commends California Assembly Member Miguel Santiago for authoring AB Bill 1695, which makes adaptive reuse of existing buildings permanently eligible for the state's affordable multifamily housing loan programs. The bill, which defines ‘adaptive reuse’ to mean the retrofitting and repurposing of an existing building to create new residential units,...
