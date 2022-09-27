ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

$15,000 reward offered for info on Montco gun shop burglary suspects

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information into a gun store burglary in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Federal investigators say five individuals burglarized the Founding Fathers Outfitters gun shop in Lafayette Hill on September 24.

According to the gun shop, a few firearms were stolen before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office at (610) 278-3368.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVQxd_0iBT2o6O00

Comments / 8

John Glenn
1d ago

Oh lookie, the weather is nice but they’re dressed like it’s 45 degrees below 0. That’s your first clue, now why wasn’t there any security, audible or silent alarms to alert police of the break-in? They will get hit again if that isn’t rectified.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Philly

Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle County Police investigate online dating robberies

New Castle County Police have charged a Wilmington man with two counts of armed robbery, and they are concerned there may be more victims who have not reported the crime. 22-year old Jyar Davis turned himself in to county police on Monday, September 26, 2022, and is now being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $230,000 cash bail.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette Hill, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WILMINGTON, DE
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Meeting man among three charged by federal grand jury for distribution of controlled substances resulting in death

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on September 27th that Darryl Elliott, age 36, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Steven Pierro, age 34, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and Heather Carper, age 34, of Northumberland, Pennsylvania, were indicted on September 20, 2022, by a federal grand jury and charged with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Shop#Burglary#Firearms#Property Crime#Montco
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Gloucester County Man Sentenced In Shooting

An 18-year-old man from Gloucester County was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Swedesboro resident Noah Hess was sentenced subject to the No Early Release Act, whereby the defendant must serve 85% of his sentence prior to becoming eligible for parole, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

2 teens arrested after Pa. Uber driver beaten and robbed

According to WPVI, an Uber driver suffered multiple injuries to his face after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, 6ABC reported. Per the news outlet, the 65-year-old driver told police it happened around 2:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Westminster Avenue, where four men pulled the driver from his Toyota Rav-4, then punched him and kicked him in the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy