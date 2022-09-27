Latest Anime News: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 arcs revealed and SAG gets vocal about ‘Mob Psycho 100’ controversy

Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The internet calls Elizabeth Olsen’s bluff on those ‘House’ rumors as Spanish outlet reveals season 2’s filming date
It goes without saying that if House of the Dragon was even half as successful as it is now, HBO would’ve probably greenlit a second and even a third season. But with the prequel series breaking records left and right, the Westerosi crew is pushing ahead with preparations for the next chapter in the story, and a Spanish outlet has recently reported an approximate filming window for Ryan Condal and his team.
Latest Anime News: big news for ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ fans and anime leads to an arrest in Japan
It’s been a big week for anime fans and as it continues we now have more news of new content headed to screens around the globe. Crunchyroll is gearing up to add new films to its offerings while big news has surfaced for fans of The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! On a more serious note anime has led to an arrest in Japan. Here’s all you may have missed in anime over the last 24 hours.
Is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ based on ‘The Witcher’ books?
Netflix’s The Witcher has by all accounts succeeded in adapting the beloved fantasy novel series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, has captivated audiences to such an extent that the first two seasons of the show have become some of Netflix’s most-watched, according to Netflix Top 10. Now, The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel set 1,200 years in the past, is here to give context to the rich lore Sapkowski created in 1986.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Everything we know about the new season so far
Jujutsu Kaisen returns in 2023
Whether it’s live-action or animation, ‘Star Wars’ supporters seek closure on a fan favorite’s arc
Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans are taking to the internet to throw their support behind somebody finishing the story of one of the series’ best characters, Asajj Ventress. For those who have not watched or consumed any Star Wars besides the movies, Asajj Ventress debuted in the original Star Wars: Clone Wars cartoon by Genndy Tartakovsky. She has since appeared in comic books and novels, and she is one of the central antagonists of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While she was voiced by Grey DeLisle in the original series and Nika Futterman in The Clone Wars, originally her character was supposed to be one of the main antagonists in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Is Indiana Jones ‘Star Wars’ canon? George Lucas’ ultimate crossover, explained
For a series that’s being labelled as the most standalone entry in the Star Wars saga to date, Andor just featured one heck of an easter egg that ties together Lucasfilm’s two most beloved cinematic universes. Episode four of Andor included a visit to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard)’s...
‘She-Hulk’ defenders are ready to smash some heads after Jen suffers a heartbreaking betrayal
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued its bold streak of refusing to acknowledge that thrilling Daredevil tease from a couple of weeks’ back this Thursday by unleashing another fairly self-contained episode that focused on Jen’s spiraling social life. In this case, our hulked-out heroine struck up a chord with Josh (Trevor Salter) after meeting him at her friend’s wedding in episode six.
Sorry haters, ‘She-Hulk’ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has certainly had its fair share of naysayers since it first debuted on Disney Plus over seven weeks ago, with fans criticizing many aspects of writer Jessica Gao’s approach to tackling the story of Jennifer Walters. However, the consensus from critics is in, and with just two episodes of the superhero sitcom to go, it has been awarded a ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The late Coolio will make a surprising appearance in beloved cartoon series
Coolio’s legacy will live on, with confirmation he will appear in one final voice role during the next season of Futurama. The rapper died at age 59, but will live longer than ever thanks to him returning to voice his strange Futurama character which only the most hardcore of fans will remember. Since 2003, Coolio has voiced the character Kwanzaa-bot across just two episodes, but will soon have a third added to his filmography.
The unfair early demise of a cult comic book show created wounds that just won’t heal
The last five years have shown that DC fans aren’t ones to forgive, forget, and move on, as we’ve seen with the continued campaigns to restore the SnyderVerse, will David Ayer’s Suicide Squad into existence, and most recently the backlash to the cancellation of Batgirl. It’s been three and a half years since Swamp Thing was submerged for good, and yet the wounds simply won’t heal for the show’s vociferous supporters.
A completely bizarre horror sequel that stands apart from its franchise endures as a cult favorite
Some film franchises go to utterly bizarre new areas as the sequels roll on, but few can boast a threequel as strange and out of line with the franchise as one of horror’s staples. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is cult classic nowadays, almost beloved entirely because of...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week
They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
High concept catastrophes get roasted for wasting A-list plots on D-list movies
So-called “elevator pitches” have been a staple of cinema for decades now, and it’s proven to be such an effective way of easily marketing movies to studio executives, stars, and filmmakers that the entire “Die Hard on a [exist location or mode of transport here]” subgenre exists as a direct result.
Move aside Cate Blanchett, the ‘Rings of Power’ fandom only has eyes for one Galadriel
Galadriel is one of the oldest and wisest of the elves we come to meet in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This wisdom came at a price, however, and as The Rings of Power explores the elf’s earlier years during the Second Age, we are becoming more aware of just what she has had to overcome.
Disney is finally giving one of its theme park icons their own movie
If you’ve ever visited Disney’s Epcot Imagination Pavilion in Orlando then you’ve probably seen the iconic purple dragon called Figment. Well, soon you’ll be seeing a lot more of this creature as it is set to make its way to the big screen. According to a...
