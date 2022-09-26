Read full article on original website
Ultimate Cincinnati Fall Foliage Viewing
It’s beginning to feel like fall and we are all for it! And there’s nothing like fall colors — bright red, dreamy gold and rich orange hues. Visit one of these close-to-home spots and take in nature at its finest. Here are 11 One-Tank Trips for Ultimate...
5 Reasons You Need to Check Out HallZOOween
The Cincinnati Zoo is always a good idea, but the Zoo is particular boo-tiful in the fall. The colors, the cooler temps and active animals all make for a fun fall destination. Add Halloween fun to the mix, and it’s magic!. HallZOOween, presented by Frisch’s Big Boy, happens Saturdays...
Join Cincinnati Ballet for Free Classes During The Annual Block Party
Join the fun at the Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance on Saturday, October 1 from 3-7 pm for the annual Block Party!. The FREE event is a great way for the community to get acquainted with all that Cincinnati Ballet has to offer – from live dance performances to trial classes to photos with Cincinnati Ballet characters the Nutcracker Prince and Fiona the Hippo from our annual production of The Nutcracker. Guests will also enjoy dance-themed facepainting, participate in a community art mural coloring project and games to play together on our outdoor performance plaza at the block party. City of Cincinnati – Walnut Hills firefighters will also be on hand with equipment on display for children and adults to get a close-up look at vehicles used around the city.
