Join the fun at the Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance on Saturday, October 1 from 3-7 pm for the annual Block Party!. The FREE event is a great way for the community to get acquainted with all that Cincinnati Ballet has to offer – from live dance performances to trial classes to photos with Cincinnati Ballet characters the Nutcracker Prince and Fiona the Hippo from our annual production of The Nutcracker. Guests will also enjoy dance-themed facepainting, participate in a community art mural coloring project and games to play together on our outdoor performance plaza at the block party. City of Cincinnati – Walnut Hills firefighters will also be on hand with equipment on display for children and adults to get a close-up look at vehicles used around the city.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO