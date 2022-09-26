Read full article on original website
Slick Ear Fire sends smoke into the air above Umatilla National Forest
LA GRANDE, Ore. — If you are in the area of the Umatilla National Forest, you may notice some smoke in the air. Firefighters and forest officials are observing the Slick Ear Fire, which has been active since Sept. 14 but more recently reached heavier fuel. In a social...
Wildfires Quietly Threaten a Crucial Water Source in the West
This article was originally published in High Country News. The ground beneath the researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed more than 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite the fact that it was almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. However, in a nearby stand of unburned trees, Kampf noted that some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she says. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Woman Killed in Crash at Colorado National Monument After Leaving Rim Rock Road
A fatal crash took the life of one woman near the Colorado National Monument Monday night. According to authorities at the National Park Service, the crash involved two 28-year-olds. One of whom was killed while the other remains hospitalized. Authorities received a 911 call late Monday evening reporting an accident...
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
Plane wreckage hauled away from remote Lost Creek Wilderness -- 50 years after it crashed
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago. U.S. Forest Service rangers pack plane wreckage onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. U.S. Forest Service rangers jump on plane wreckage to make them easier to load onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. A photo from the U.S. Forest Service shows plane wreckage in a remote wilderness area in Colorado. The plane crashed several decades ago. U.S. Forest Service mules haul away plane wreckage from a remote wilderness area in Colorado.
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Wildfire in Tahoe National Forest rages, swirls in astonishing footage
Officials said Thursday evening that the Mosquito Fire ballooned to 13,705 acres and made a 5,000-acre run into El Dorado County.
The upstream water used to keep Lake Powell afloat is running out
Lake Powell's dam is a key source of energy in the region, but is at high risk of being forced offline if the lake's level drop too low.
At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire
So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned
Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
Cedar Creek Fire Update: 9-17-22
Resources: 84 engines, 51 crews, 111 heavy equipment, 12 helicopters. The increased acreage is due to firing operations that have been implemented along the primary containment line on the west side of the fire over the past few days. As fuel moisture and weather permit, more aerial ignition will occur to slowly bring the main fire toward the completed burnout. In the East Zone, light westerly winds will influence fire spread to the east and potentially consume unburned fuels.
The 12 Best National Forests to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.
With autumn here, our favorite hikes are about to explode with eye-popping flora. The annual Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map—a trusted resource for autumn-color forecasts across the U.S.—predicts peak leaf colors will hit the northern U.S. by late September, then spread west and south throughout October.
10 Affordable Places To Retire in the Desert
The desert has long been a popular destination for retirees. The weather is warm, but has plenty of mild climates scattered across the U.S. southwest and beyond. Of course, deserts can provide some of...
Rocky Mountain National Park Rescues Driver Stuck 500 Feet Down Steep Slope
One section of the Rocky Mountain National Park was closed recently as officials work to extract a vehicle that was stuck in a very dangerous situation. The shutdown occurred when Rocky Mountain National Park staff and the area tow truck staff were called to help a vehicle on a section of Trail Ridge Road. The crews and officials were called to the area after a vehicle drove 500 feet off the designated Trail Ridge Road area. The vehicle sat on a dangerous 500-foot slope waiting for rescue, the National Parks Service reports.
Hillsborough County lifts evacuation orders for Hurricane Ian
Hillsborough County announced at about 9 a.m. Thursday that it has lifted its evacuation orders for Hurricane Ian, meaning residents who left can return home. The county had issued mandatory evacuation orders earlier this week for almost 400,000 residents in evacuation zones A and B and those living in mobile homes.
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
