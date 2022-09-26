ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Atlantic

Wildfires Quietly Threaten a Crucial Water Source in the West

This article was originally published in High Country News. The ground beneath the researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed more than 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite the fact that it was almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. However, in a nearby stand of unburned trees, Kampf noted that some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she says. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Plane wreckage hauled away from remote Lost Creek Wilderness -- 50 years after it crashed

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago. U.S. Forest Service rangers pack plane wreckage onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. U.S. Forest Service rangers jump on plane wreckage to make them easier to load onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. A photo from the U.S. Forest Service shows plane wreckage in a remote wilderness area in Colorado. The plane crashed several decades ago. U.S. Forest Service mules haul away plane wreckage from a remote wilderness area in Colorado.
ACCIDENTS
State
Arizona State
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire

So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
OREGON STATE
Smith Johnson

This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned

Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
Klamath Alerts

Cedar Creek Fire Update: 9-17-22

Resources: 84 engines, 51 crews, 111 heavy equipment, 12 helicopters. The increased acreage is due to firing operations that have been implemented along the primary containment line on the west side of the fire over the past few days. As fuel moisture and weather permit, more aerial ignition will occur to slowly bring the main fire toward the completed burnout. In the East Zone, light westerly winds will influence fire spread to the east and potentially consume unburned fuels.
ENVIRONMENT
outsidemagazine

The 12 Best National Forests to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. With autumn here, our favorite hikes are about to explode with eye-popping flora. The annual Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map—a trusted resource for autumn-color forecasts across the U.S.—predicts peak leaf colors will hit the northern U.S. by late September, then spread west and south throughout October.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Rocky Mountain National Park Rescues Driver Stuck 500 Feet Down Steep Slope

One section of the Rocky Mountain National Park was closed recently as officials work to extract a vehicle that was stuck in a very dangerous situation. The shutdown occurred when Rocky Mountain National Park staff and the area tow truck staff were called to help a vehicle on a section of Trail Ridge Road. The crews and officials were called to the area after a vehicle drove 500 feet off the designated Trail Ridge Road area. The vehicle sat on a dangerous 500-foot slope waiting for rescue, the National Parks Service reports.
COLORADO STATE
Advnture

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
COLORADO STATE

