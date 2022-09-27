Read full article on original website
REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral
Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
History of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa Before Thursday Matchup
The first two quarterbacks drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft square off during Thursday Night Football for the first time since college. The game dubbed the "Game of the Century" showcased No. 2 ranked LSU face No. 3 ranked Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. However, this was not the first time Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow would clash.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
