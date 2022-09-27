ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide 100.9 FM

REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral

Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

History of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa Before Thursday Matchup

The first two quarterbacks drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft square off during Thursday Night Football for the first time since college. The game dubbed the "Game of the Century" showcased No. 2 ranked LSU face No. 3 ranked Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. However, this was not the first time Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow would clash.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 7 scores

It's the start of Week 7 in New Mexico high school football, and the Sun-News will be on hand to cover this week's high school football action in Las Cruces. Sports reporter Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) and photographer Meg Potter (@megpotterphoto) will be on hand Friday night for Las Cruces High's district opener against Hobbs at the Field of Dreams. Mayfield will travel to Deming, and Organ Mountain and Centennial are both off this week. All kickoffs...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

