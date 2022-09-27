Read full article on original website
Ex-Seattle man found guilty of dumping body parts in Arizona
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A former Seattle resident accused of dumping body parts around central Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office says a jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body. Authorities linked him to human remains found on the outskirts of Prescott in late December 2020, through tags and medical gauze that accompanied them. Mitchell had moved to Arizona in 2020 from Washington state, where he owned a business that managed cadavers for research. Prosecutors say Mitchell admitted dumping the parts. The remains have been linked to nine people.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former executives of a Missouri-based health nonprofit pleaded guilty for their roles in a corruption scheme that involved several Arkansas officials. Sixty-three-year-old Bontiea Bernedette Goss and her 66-year-old husband, Tommy Ray Goss, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy charges. They were executives at Springfield, Missouri-based Preferred Family Healthcare, which provided health-related services to five states. Prosecutors say the couple and others paid bribes and kickbacks to Arkansas lawmakers in exchange for legislation and other actions that helped the charity. The scheme involved millions of dollars and ensnared several Arkansas legislators and lobbyists since the investigation began.
Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility’s equipment. The settlement was announced Thursday by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, which was established to handle claims filed by more than 80,000 victims of deadly wildfires ignited by PG&E’s rickety electrical grid. The nation’s largest utility calls the settlement “another step forward” as it continues working to reduce risk from its electrical system. PG&E has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires since 2017 that wiped out more than 23,000 homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people.
Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding
Hotels, restaurants and other businesses along Florida’s southwest coast face a long rebuilding process after Hurricane Ian. Damage assessments began Thursday. Fort Myers took a direct hit, as did Sanibel, a barrier island dotted with tourist resorts. The damage appears to be lighter in the Orlando area, home to Walt Disney World and other theme parks. Disney says the park is closed while crews assess damage and clear debris. Some airports are already reopening, and two of the biggest, in Orlando and Tampa, plan to resume flights on Friday morning, according to federal officials.
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die. Kevin Johnson faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. She was raped and stabbed to death outside of her workplace in St. Louis County.
School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children
CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — Officials say 11 children and two adult drivers were injured when a semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on a rural highway near Champion. A bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain. The crash caused bus to spin and tip on its side, and the truck was forced into a ditch. Investigators say 11 children ages 6 to 15 were on the bus and were taken to the Chase County hospital “with a wide range of injuries.”
2 rock climbers found dead in Southern California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries. Fire officials say rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call. The department says a team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene. They are identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh and 31-year-old Gavin Escobar, a Long Beach firefighter who played four seasons as backup with the Dallas Cowboys and briefly with other teams until ending his career in 2019. Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.
