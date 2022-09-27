Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Kentucky
The Rebels are debuting their new Realtree helmets against the Wildcats on Saturday.
What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels
The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: What the future looks like moving forward with Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss had one of the longest quarterback competitions in the nation, one that began after the departure of Matt Corral and ended after last Saturday’s Tulsa game with sophomore Jaxson Dart officially being named the starting quarterback following the 35-27 victory. Head coach Lane Kiffin said after the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says Kentucky-Ole Miss is a 'toss up' for 1 reason
Greg McElroy told Paul Finebaum that he thinks the Kentucky-Ole Miss game will be a close one. Both teams are 4-0 looking to improve to 5-0, and perhaps looking to prove they truly belong in the race for the SEC. McElroy labels the game as a toss up in Oxford, but a Kentucky win at home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gobigbluecountry.com
Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas
We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Will Choose Between Duke, Tennessee And Texas Wednesday Afternoon
Germantown High’s Madison Booker – one of the top five girls basketball players in the country in the Class of 2023 – will chose one of those schools to play college basketball Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. at the Germantown cafeteria, live streamed on Germantown’s Facebook page.
atozsports.com
Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
RELATED PEOPLE
hottytoddy.com
Walden Joins OPC
A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice
College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
hottytoddy.com
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
Wave 3
Ky. health care industry facing ‘unsustainable level of staffing shortages’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The health care industry is dealing with what they’re calling an unsustainable level of staffing shortages. The Kentucky Hospital Association says there are more than 13,000 vacancies across the state, with half of those being nursing positions. “One of the biggest areas of concern is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
Comments / 0