LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was a time when Denny Crum would have shaken his head at all this. As coach at the University of Louisville for 30 years, he never had a special dorm for his basketball team. He never had a fancy practice facility. His teams were not in power conferences – though the old Metro would probably hold its own today. Louisville was never a posh address in college basketball.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO