ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Denny Crum Hall ceremony was about more than a building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was a time when Denny Crum would have shaken his head at all this. As coach at the University of Louisville for 30 years, he never had a special dorm for his basketball team. He never had a fancy practice facility. His teams were not in power conferences – though the old Metro would probably hold its own today. Louisville was never a posh address in college basketball.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville basketball tip times, TV designations announced

Game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule. The Cardinals will play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks, as well as another 12 games on the ACC Network. Additionally, UofL’s rivalry matchup at Kentucky will air on CBS.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 15.5. —The IARP’s final ruling on Memphis: A $5,000 fine, three vacated games and probation. No postseason for a program that the NCAA originally levied four Level-I violations against (for comparison’s sake, Louisville is accused of a single Level-I violation). I refuse to get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
WHAS11

WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. Updated: 27 minutes ago. No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Movie producer searching for extras in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Movie producer Sun Ho Donovan is searching for 300 extras to bring her faith-based love story ‘Just One Life’ to Louisville. According to the film’s website, Donovan is casting 300 people from the Louisville area to appear as extras in multiple scenes. “We’re...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#American Football#Uofl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar

Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 11 hours ago. Most Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville’s International Festival of Film back for its 14th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 14th annual Louisville’s International Festival of Film will be held from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The opening night film will be “Corsicana,” according to a release. It’s a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave from Arkansas who eventually becomes a deputy United States Marshal in the 19th century. Veteran actor Isaiah Washington will star as Reeves.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy