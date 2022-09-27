Read full article on original website
Kenny Payne ready for his first official practice as the Louisville coach
Kenny Payne has been the head basketball coach at the University of Louisville for a little over six months. Payne has done a lot of 'firsts' during the short time he's been sitting at the top of his alma mater. But the first that he will endure on Friday will be the best.
Louisville HC Kenny Payne 'Excited' for First Preseason Practice
The Cardinals will hold their first preseason practice of the Kenny Payne era on Friday.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Denny Crum Hall ceremony was about more than a building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was a time when Denny Crum would have shaken his head at all this. As coach at the University of Louisville for 30 years, he never had a special dorm for his basketball team. He never had a fancy practice facility. His teams were not in power conferences – though the old Metro would probably hold its own today. Louisville was never a posh address in college basketball.
Card Chronicle
Louisville basketball tip times, TV designations announced
Game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule. The Cardinals will play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks, as well as another 12 games on the ACC Network. Additionally, UofL’s rivalry matchup at Kentucky will air on CBS.
Tip-Off Times, TV Designations Announced for UofL's 2022-23 Schedule
The regular season begins on November 9.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 15.5. —The IARP’s final ruling on Memphis: A $5,000 fine, three vacated games and probation. No postseason for a program that the NCAA originally levied four Level-I violations against (for comparison’s sake, Louisville is accused of a single Level-I violation). I refuse to get...
Report: '24 SF Carter Bryant Locks in Louisville Visit
The California wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services.
Wave 3
Movie producer searching for extras in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Movie producer Sun Ho Donovan is searching for 300 extras to bring her faith-based love story ‘Just One Life’ to Louisville. According to the film’s website, Donovan is casting 300 people from the Louisville area to appear as extras in multiple scenes. “We’re...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
wdrb.com
Hurricane Ian has some Louisville residents changing their vacation plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Ian strengthens from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm, every county in Florida is under a state of emergency. But the storm is also impacting people across the country, even Kentucky and southern Indiana residents. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category...
Wave 3
Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade
JCPS' singing superstar student D'Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California.
Wave 3
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California
The University of Louisville officially opened a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum. Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus.
Wave 3
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian.
Wave 3
Louisville’s International Festival of Film back for its 14th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 14th annual Louisville’s International Festival of Film will be held from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The opening night film will be “Corsicana,” according to a release. It’s a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave from Arkansas who eventually becomes a deputy United States Marshal in the 19th century. Veteran actor Isaiah Washington will star as Reeves.
Wave 3
5 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana; New Albany player wins $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A total of five winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Saturday night’s drawing. The five tickets are worth between $50,000 and $2 million, a release said. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
