ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
TMZ.com

Myles Garrett Injured Shoulder & Bicep During Ohio Car Crash

3:21 PM PT -- Myles Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain and bicep strain, minor lacerations, and some bumps and bruises during his car accident Monday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Browns. The injuries are consistent with body camera footage we posted earlier today -- taken just minutes after the single-car...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Zac Taylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy