We have owned Chows for years. Very gentle and great with kids. It’s the owners that are the problem. This guy sucks as a vet.
Have had 2 King Charles Spaniels. Lost one to ventricular tachycardia when she was only 5 years old 😢. Was heartbreaking. Still have her half sister, who is now 9. She has diabetes, back and hip issues, and cataracts due to the diabetes. They are/were the most adorable little souls you could ever imagine…and a hoot too because of the pug genes. I agree that their health issues are a challenge, especially when you lose one at a young age, but if you are aware of it up front and are confident you can handle it, then you will never regret owing one. They will bring you so much joy that the health issues they may develop will not seem so bad….and not all dogs will develop those issues. Do your research, make sure the breeder is reputable (ask the breeder’s vet, you’ll learn a lot), and ask a lot of questions about the lineage because most of it is inherited.
I know people or have had family members that have owned three of the five dogs listed. They all have experienced the problems listed for the breeds. If you’re not willing to keep up with the diet, the skin, and the health issues, they aren’t the breeds for you.
