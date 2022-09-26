Is your cat head butting you? From showing affection to claiming you as their own, we reveal the most common reasons behind this adorable behavior. If you have a feline friend in your life, cat head butting may be something you’ve been lucky enough to experience. Also known as head bunting, you’ll know you’ve been the recipient of this adorable and endearing behavior if your cat has bumped their head against you and then rubbed their cheek along whatever body part they’re closest to.

