Spokane County, WA

Spokane County sheriff candidates respond to Sheriff Knezovich's plan to clear Camp Hope

By Ava Wainhouse, KHQ Local News Reporter
 3 days ago
Robert Gmeiner
2d ago

the idea that the sheriff is behind clearing it out is absolutely amazing. what is his plan? they have data to prove that most homeless will not go to a shelter, we have a constitution that says we cannot treat people that have not broken the law like criminals and force them into a shelter. besides spreading the homeless out and making it another neighborhood's problem what is his actual plan?

After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit

At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.
Ozzie Knezovich
#4ThePeople; Here’s who’s running to be Spokane County’s next sheriff

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in 16 years, Spokane County will have a new sheriff. There are two candidates vying for your vote. John Nowels is the current undersheriff. Wade Nelson is a retired detective with the Sheriff’s Office. Both worked closely with current Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich over the years, but only Nowels received his endorsement. Both are...
Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could've been trying to...
West Hill lawsuit illustrates baseless fears of transitional housing

Spokane’s West Hills neighborhood residents are up in arms over Catholic Charities Eastern Washington’s (CCEW) plan to purchase and convert the Quality Inn on Sunset Highway into a homeless supportive housing project called the “Catalyst Project.”. While this distaste towards our unhoused neighbors is a common sentiment,...
New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October

KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
SCSO looking for victim who reported being held at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a victim who was held at gunpoint in a road rage incident. A deputy was traveling south on Argonne Road near Trent Avenue when a man flagged down the deputy. The man, driving a red car, told the deputy that another man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathan H. Arguello, pointed a gun at him.
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon.  The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
