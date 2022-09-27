Spokane County sheriff candidates respond to Sheriff Knezovich's plan to clear Camp Hope

At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO