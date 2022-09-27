Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Mets reportedly calling up No. 1 overall prospect Francisco Álvarez ahead of pivotal Braves series
Francisco Álvarez, ranked as the top overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, is about to get one high-pressure cup of coffee. The New York Mets are reportedly calling up the 20-year-old catcher ahead of their must-win three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and the playoffs, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The 98-58 Mets currently sit one game ahead of the Braves for first place in the NL East with six games total to play.
The Marlins tried inviting 'all Mets fans' for Braves series in the saddest marketing email
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves went into Tuesday’s MLB action separated by just one game in the NL East standings. And with just eight games left in the regular season, the two teams have plenty of meaningful baseball left — including a three-game series in Atlanta.
Yardbarker
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
WATCH: Atlanta Braves Visit White House to Celebrate 2021 World Series
The Atlanta Braves were honored for their 2021 World Series run by United States President Joe Biden at the White House Monday, before the Braves' 8-0 victory over the Washington Nationals in Washington D.C. Monday night.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live on September 27
On September 27 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports South. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South,...
FOX Sports
Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide
Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
Albany Herald
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons ground game clicking with Browns game approaching
Falcons coach Arthur Smith saw Cordarrelle Patterson’s emergence as a premier running back coming, even after he rushed for more than 28 yards just once in the team’s final five games last season. “That’s why I think numbers can be deceiving at times and I don’t sit there...
Albany Herald
PGA Tour files countersuit against LIV Golf
The PGA Tour has filed a countersuit against the LIV Golf Series, claiming the renegade circuit interfered with contracts the Tour had with its players. The Tour filed its countersuit Wednesday. It's a response to LIV's federal antitrust lawsuit filed in August, claiming the PGA Tour illegally suspended players for choosing to play LIV events.
GOLF・
Yardbarker
The Braves Are Right There With The Top Contenders
The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves are among the powerhouses in baseball. They may still be a game back of the New York Mets in the NL East, but that could change very quickly. There is a very important three-game series looming this coming weekend at Truist Park between...
MLB・
