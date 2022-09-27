Looking for the Genshin Impact Cyno? Cyno is a 5-star character in Genshin Impact. He seems to be wielding a polearm and an electro vision. According to the Genshin Impact Facebook Page, Cyno seems to be responsible for keeping scholars in check so as to not spread banned knowledge and academic corruption in the Akademiya. Tighnari even mentions Cyno and how much the Akademiya researchers fear him because they might interfere with their research. So if Cyno chases you down due to work-related reasons, you should prepare for the nightmare of a lifetime.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO