Video Games

IGN

Dropsy - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Dropsy is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the creepy, colorful trailer featuring a catchy song for this point-and-click adventure game about the heartwarming tale of a horrifying, adorable clown and his journey of self-discovery. This newly updated version features an additional questline and freshly squeezed hug puzzles on both...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

October 2022 Is An Exciting Month for Switch Owners - NVC 631

October is more than just the spookiest month: it's chock-full of games for Nintendo Switch owners, too. Reb Valentine, Kat Bailey, Peer Schneider and Seth Macy talk upcoming games, Kat's trip to Japan, a giant TV that appeared in Seth's basement, and an exciting new announcement from Reb about LIFE?!? Great show this week, you're going to like it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deal Alert: Score a Massive 86" LG 4K Smart TV for Only $1100

When it comes to TV shopping, size matters. In fact, size might be the single most important factor when determining just how future proof your TV will be. Today, Best Buy is offering the massive 86" LG UQ75 4K Smart TV for only $1099.99. You won't find another 80"+ TV for the same price or less, regardless of brand.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skull and Bones: Ubisoft Pirate Adventure Title Delayed for the 5th Time, Now Launching in March 2023

Pirate adventure enthusiasts will have to wait longer for Ubisoft's Skull and Bones, as the developers have announced yet another delay for the long-awaited title. In a statement released by the makers of Skull and Bones, the developers have assured fans about the game being done with its development. However, following the recent technical tests involving insider program members, the developers have planned to push the release to March 9, 2023 to polish and balance the experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jitsu Squad - Surfing On the Lava Trailer

Watch as the heroes take on various enemies in this action-packed trailer for Jitsu Squad, the 2D beat ‘em up game featuring a hand-drawn cartoon style. Jitsu Squad is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 this winter, as well as Xbox at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Furfrou and Shiny Furfrou Forms

Furfrou, the Poodle Pokemon, is a Normal Type Pokemon from Generation 6. It is most notable for the various Furfrou Forms it can take which modify its appearance, presumably inspired by real-life poodle grooming. Furfrou has been part of Pokemon Go for a while, but Shiny Furfrou has made its...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Red Ant Armor

This page features information about the Red Ant Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Red Ant Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Genshin Impact 3.2 Rumors, Banners, Events

Genshin Impact 3.2 is expected to continue the story of Sumeru and introduce us to new characters. Some rumors have also been floating around of a boss fight with a character that everyone knows. On this page, we're going to list down the rumors that we've heard about Version 3.2!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyno Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

Looking for the Genshin Impact Cyno? Cyno is a 5-star character in Genshin Impact. He seems to be wielding a polearm and an electro vision. According to the Genshin Impact Facebook Page, Cyno seems to be responsible for keeping scholars in check so as to not spread banned knowledge and academic corruption in the Akademiya. Tighnari even mentions Cyno and how much the Akademiya researchers fear him because they might interfere with their research. So if Cyno chases you down due to work-related reasons, you should prepare for the nightmare of a lifetime.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Equipment Guide

This page features information about all available equipment in Grounded including armor sets, weapons, and tools. Each of these items can be crafted after you've discovered the crafting recipe and gathered the prerequisite materials.
IGN

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month

A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aquatico - Demo Trailer

Here's your look at the underwater world of Aquatico, an upcoming city survival builder. The game is heading to Steam Next Fest and a demo will be available on October 3, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Microsoft Flight Simulator - Canada World Update Trailer

Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest world update focuses on Canada, featuring enhanced modeling of 12 urban regions, and includes five handcrafted airports, 89 custom points of interest, and 9 exciting missions: three bush trips, three fresh discovery flights, and three new landing challenges. Check out the trailer for the Microsoft Flight Simulator's World Update XI: Canada, available now.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

To the People of Iki Island

This Record can be found in the opening minutes of Jin's arrival on Iki Island. After climbing up the rocks, Jin will enter a smuggler's cave. On the right-hand side will be a covered body with the scroll next to him.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sakai Banner 28

This Banner is found at the river separating the Shattered Cliffs with Gonoura Cape, and is close to where the finale of The Impact of Loss takes place. If you've done that Tale, there'll be a Mongol boat here. Nearby will a small boatwreck at the base of the cliff with a Bamboo Barricade: tear it down with the Grapplehook and pop inside the small cave to find the Banner.
COMICS
IGN

The 10 Best LEGO Games of All Time

LEGO first made its jump into video games almost 30 years ago with LEGO Fun to Build on the SEGA Pico. Since then, games framed around the colorful Danish bricks and their iconic minifigures have practically become a genre of their own - and that's in no small part thanks to Traveler’s Tales’ addictive approach to action-platforming and the many pop-culture properties that have since been LEGO-fied.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Golden Lamb

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Golden Lamb Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hidden Treasure

This Record is found in the town known as Viper's Den, which is found in the region known as Gonoura Cape. Entering the town going West via the road, check inside the building on your left to find the scroll inside.

