Service providers for homeless populations in Washington now eligible to apply for up to $4,000 in economic relief
Service providers for homeless populations in Washington State are now eligible to apply for $4,000 in economic relief. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The Washington State Department of Commerce is administering a limited program for eligible homeless service workers in...
Experts say better health data sharing, clearer communication from state needed to improve CalAIM
Data sharing is critical to the achievement of CalAIM’s goals, according to a group of experts who spoke at our 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference last week. Experts on our “CalAIM implementation issues” panel also spoke about their organizations’ successes and challenges so far with the statewide CalAIM initiative to reform Medi-Cal.
Panelists discuss the potential of the California Children & Youth Behavioral Health Initiative’s school-health partnerships
According to a panel of experts who spoke at our 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference last week, the statewide Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI) will refocus the state’s youth behavioral health response on prevention and early intervention. These experts discussed key features of the CYBHI and how they believe these features will impact the behavioral health care system for youth in the state.
5 Things Arizona: Medical Debt proposition, Pima County vax incentive work, Addressing fentanyl deaths
This month’s newsletter includes a look at Arizona’s ballot initiative that aims to lower medical debt, a successful COVID vaccination incentive effort conducted by Pima County, and recommendations from AzPHA’s Will Humble about how to combat rising rates of fentanyl-related deaths in the state. Thank you for...
5 Things Washington: Policy priorities in the 2023 legislative session, Q&A w/ WSHA’s Gena Ahlawat, Behavioral health access
In this edition of “5 Things We’re Watching” we feature details on health policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session, a Q&A with WSHA’s Gena Ahlawat on hospital workforce initiatives, and a video interview with Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. Emily Boerger. State...
Detailed Agenda
Our 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of nearly 50 speakers and experts from across the spectrum of care. The agenda and speaker list are driven by input from our Convening Panel of leaders in Oregon health care which makes it possible to look forward to a great event on October 25th! If you’re not already registered, you can do so here.
Northwest Kidney Council advocate requests changes to state policy to improve care for Oregonians who need dialysis during environmental emergencies
An advocate for quality kidney care requested changes to state policy that aim to improve care for Oregonians who need dialysis treatment during environmental emergency situations. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. James Adkins, Director of Advocacy at Northwest Kidney Council,...
CMS approves Oregon’s Medicaid waiver, state will receive funds to address food and housing initiatives
Oregon received federal approval on Wednesday to pilot changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next 5 years. Under the agreement, Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in federal funds to address inadequate food, housing, and other root-cause issues that lead to poor health for residents and families struggling to make ends meet.
Micro-Dose Mushroom Sit-in aims to raise support for legalization of psilocybin in Washington
The Entheo Society of Washington will host a Micro-Dose Mushroom Sit-in event on Saturday to raise support for the legalization of psilocybin in Washington State. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Entheo Society Owner Leo Russell said the event would serve...
