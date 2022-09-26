ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Service providers for homeless populations in Washington now eligible to apply for up to $4,000 in economic relief

Service providers for homeless populations in Washington State are now eligible to apply for $4,000 in economic relief. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The Washington State Department of Commerce is administering a limited program for eligible homeless service workers in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Experts say better health data sharing, clearer communication from state needed to improve CalAIM

Data sharing is critical to the achievement of CalAIM’s goals, according to a group of experts who spoke at our 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference last week. Experts on our “CalAIM implementation issues” panel also spoke about their organizations’ successes and challenges so far with the statewide CalAIM initiative to reform Medi-Cal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Panelists discuss the potential of the California Children & Youth Behavioral Health Initiative’s school-health partnerships

According to a panel of experts who spoke at our 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference last week, the statewide Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI) will refocus the state’s youth behavioral health response on prevention and early intervention. These experts discussed key features of the CYBHI and how they believe these features will impact the behavioral health care system for youth in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Detailed Agenda

Our 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of nearly 50 speakers and experts from across the spectrum of care. The agenda and speaker list are driven by input from our Convening Panel of leaders in Oregon health care which makes it possible to look forward to a great event on October 25th! If you’re not already registered, you can do so here.
OREGON STATE
Northwest Kidney Council advocate requests changes to state policy to improve care for Oregonians who need dialysis during environmental emergencies

An advocate for quality kidney care requested changes to state policy that aim to improve care for Oregonians who need dialysis treatment during environmental emergency situations. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. James Adkins, Director of Advocacy at Northwest Kidney Council,...
OREGON STATE
