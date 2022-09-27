ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

CBS Baltimore

U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects

BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Study on Maryland's Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
Laurel, MD
Laurel, MD
Local
State
State
thebellarion.com

Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard

The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
BEL AIR, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Good Heavens: Easton Listed as One of Ten Most Expensive Home Markets in the United States

The Spy was alerted to a rather odd study over the weekend by the mortgage company Lending Tree. That survey placed Easton as the 9th in the country for expensive homes. While most of these communities were located west of the Mississippi, only Easton and Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard made the cut on the East Coast, which makes us slightly dubious of the results. Nonetheless, here is the top ten:
EASTON, MD
Business Monthly

Pasta Plus reopens with limited service￼

Laurel’s beloved Pasta Plus restaurant has reopened, albeit with extremely limited menu choices and pickup limited to specific hours on only a few days during the month. Orders can only be placed through the restaurant’s online ordering portal. “We are adding more items to our store as we...
LAUREL, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Great Weekend Events Happening In Maryland – September 30-October 2

Beer & Wine Gardens. An evening of live music, local breweries and wineries, food trucks and lawn games. This family-friendly event on the museum grounds is held on the last Friday of June, July, and September, rain 6:30-9 p.m. Sandy Spring Museum, Sandy Spring. sandyspringmuseum.org. Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022....
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Amtrak train strikes, kills man outside of DC, affecting Baltimore train service

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WBFF) — An Amtrak train struck and killed a man in Prince George's County Tuesday, shutting down MARC's Penn Line in both directions for several hours. By 7:15 p.m., MARC service had been restored, but the Maryland Transit Administration warned of continuing delays. The Penn Line connects Washington's Union Station to Baltimore's Penn Station.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD

