Casey Beaver's three hits paced Flowery Branch in a 7-2 win against Madison County on Monday. Also for the Lady Falcons (13-9), Mia Davis and Lainey Price each produced multiple hits.

North Carolina commit Nikki Harris earned her seventh victory in the pitching circle, going all seven innings and allowed three hits with 15 strikeouts.

