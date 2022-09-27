ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Japanese leader's trip to China in '72 was diplomatic gamble

The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the height of the Cold War, according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister. Kakuei Tanaka's mission to normalize relations with China just two months after taking office was a huge gamble, his daughter, Makiko Tanaka, said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the 50th anniversary Thursday of the historic communique that Tanaka signed with his counterpart, Zhou Enlai. The then-prime minister told his daughter before his departure that he...
POLITICS
Quartz

Shinzo Abe's funeral was more expensive than the Queen of England's

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in July, was buried today (Sept. 27). Like Queen Elizabeth II last week, Abe was buried in a state funeral attended by international dignitaries and surrounded by grand ritual and grieving mourners.
JAPAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese People#Democratic Party Of Japan#Indian
Fox News

Tokyo tightens security in advance of Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Japan's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday is under the spotlight as authorities seek to avoid the kind of security blunders exposed in his assassination in July. Abe was shot from close range by a man with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in...
INDIA
The Independent

Shinzo Abe funeral - live: Protests continue as Japan and allies honour slain ex-PM

Japan on Tuesday paid its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe with flowers and gun salutes as protests against the ceremony continued in Tokyo.Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister was assassinated at a campaign rally on 8 July.More than 4,300 people, including world leaders representing Japan’s allies, attended the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.The ceremony began with Abe’s widow Akie Abe entering the hall carrying an urn containing ashes of the former prime minister.Prime minister Fumio Kishida led the tributes to Shinzo Abe by delivering the...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

North Korea Launches Missile, Hours Before Harris DMZ Stop

Tokyo — North Korea conducted its second ballistic missile launch this week, hours before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was set to visit the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea. The North launched two short-range ballistic missiles late Wednesday toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.The earthquake hit Taiwan less than 24 hours after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern city of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.Sharing the first visuals of damage from the earthquake, Taiwanese broadcasters said a low-rise two-story residential building collapsed and at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.It...
ENVIRONMENT
msn.com

Kamala Harris to visit Korean demilitarised zone as naval drills stoke tensions

The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, is to visit the heavily armed border separating North and South Korea on Thursday, amid rising tensions on the peninsula. Harris will arrive at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on the southern side of the border, days after the regime in Pyongyang warned that South Korea and the US risked “triggering a conflict” following the launch of large-scale naval exercises for the first time in five years.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

US Vice President to Visit Korean DMZ at End of Asia Trip

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone separating South Korea from North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House, with reporting from Seoul bureau chief Bill Gallo in Tokyo.
POTUS
The Independent

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials.“I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy