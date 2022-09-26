Queen Elizabeth II’s official cause of death has been recorded as “old age,” according to an extract of her death certificate released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died at 3:10 p.m. (10:10 a.m. EST) on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the document released by the National Records of Scotland shows. The death certificate specifies that Balmoral was not her “usual residence,” which was Windsor Castle, near London. The document also specifies that her “occupation” was “Her Majesty The Queen.” Princess Anne is listed as the “informant” on the official record, indicating that she would have been the person who notified the local registrar of her mother’s death.

