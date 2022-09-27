CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice

A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.

Jay, of Smithtown, says the man was on his family’s property in the middle of the night, and that it might not have been the first time he was there. The family is speaking out in hopes that something might be done to put a stop to it.

Jay says when he went to his mailbox Saturday afternoon, he saw mail in the street. He checked his cameras to see how it got there.

"We see a male coming up the street on a bicycle...stops at our mailbox, he goes through our mail and then he starts tossing our mail over his shoulder," Jay says.

He says he brushed it off as a once-in-a-lifetime thing — until the camera alerted him Sunday at 3:45 a.m.

"We run outside to see what it is, our dog's barking. Suffolk County police have the spotlight on our house,” Jay says.

Jay says the video from Sunday shows a man walking up his driveway, holding what looks like a cell phone with the flashlight on. Then the man walks up to the front of his house, stops at the front window and appears to hold the phone up to the window.

Jay says the man then walks to the front door and takes down a Halloween decoration before walking down the driveway and taking another decoration. The man was then confronted by Suffolk police.

Jay says he's sharing the details of what he saw on his cameras because he's worried the man might be recording video of his home and maybe even his neighbors.

"The next move, we don't know what it is…That's what concerns me, being a parent,” he says.

Jay told News 12 he did not file a police report about the incidents because he spoke with Suffolk police early Sunday morning when they confronted the man he says was on the video.

Suffolk police say they don't have any detailed information about what happened.

Jay says he hopes that by sharing his story and video, other people might come forward too.