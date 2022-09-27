ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.

Jay, of Smithtown, says the man was on his family’s property in the middle of the night, and that it might not have been the first time he was there. The family is speaking out in hopes that something might be done to put a stop to it.

Jay says when he went to his mailbox Saturday afternoon, he saw mail in the street. He checked his cameras to see how it got there.

"We see a male coming up the street on a bicycle...stops at our mailbox, he goes through our mail and then he starts tossing our mail over his shoulder," Jay says.

He says he brushed it off as a once-in-a-lifetime thing — until the camera alerted him Sunday at 3:45 a.m.

"We run outside to see what it is, our dog's barking. Suffolk County police have the spotlight on our house,” Jay says.

Jay says the video from Sunday shows a man walking up his driveway, holding what looks like a cell phone with the flashlight on. Then the man walks up to the front of his house, stops at the front window and appears to hold the phone up to the window.

Jay says the man then walks to the front door and takes down a Halloween decoration before walking down the driveway and taking another decoration. The man was then confronted by Suffolk police.

Jay says he's sharing the details of what he saw on his cameras because he's worried the man might be recording video of his home and maybe even his neighbors.

"The next move, we don't know what it is…That's what concerns me, being a parent,” he says.

Jay told News 12 he did not file a police report about the incidents because he spoke with Suffolk police early Sunday morning when they confronted the man he says was on the video.

Suffolk police say they don't have any detailed information about what happened.

Jay says he hopes that by sharing his story and video, other people might come forward too.

Comments / 92

C. Vanessa
5d ago

Why wouldn't he file a police report? And why didn't the police arrest the guy for trespassing and for touching the mail, I thought that's a federal offense to tamper with the US mail. And show the guys face, don't blur it out! My gosh the video of the cat ringing the doorbell shows a clear image of the cat. By letting that guy go Scott-free pretty much tells him, " Yeah what you did is okay and you can go ahead and do it again to that family or any other family. And yes go through people's mail too!" this story is crazy! He's also a peeping Tom, that's three offenses.

Reply(22)
39
Steven schocket
5d ago

go to a animal shelter ...adopt a dog (mine are german sheppards) and when the stranger decides to visit you again .....woff,Woff,WOFF ...GROWL,SNORT AND THEN BITE !!!!!!

Reply(19)
10
Angus Bartholmew
5d ago

This has been going on in Bohemia too. Several months now. My sister and her neighbors were all just sharing the same stories they each experienced without the other's knowing of the cell phone flashlight in the windows usually between 1am and 3 am. My buddy's wife woke up on the couch to a man looking right at her face to face at the window.

Reply(1)
8
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
