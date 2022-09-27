In August, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Their LP is called Pigments, and they’ve already shared the first four tracks, billed as the album’s first “movement.” Those were called “Coral,” “Sandstone” (one of our favorite tracks of the week), “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” Now, Zahn (who plays in Richard’s touring band) and Richard are sharing the second movement from Pigments. Those song titles are “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron.” There’s also an official video for “Saffron” starring dancers from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). It’s also directed by Richard.

