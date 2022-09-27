Read full article on original website
Titus Andronicus – “Baby Crazy”
Titus Andronicus’ new album The Will To Live comes out tomorrow, which is exciting! The Tristate area rockers have already shared “(I’m) Screwed,” “Give Me Grief,” the Cock Sparrer cover “We’re Coming Back,” and the seven-minute “An Anomaly” from the record. Now, they’re back with one more preview titled “Baby Crazy,” which also has a cheeky, scrolling-word sing-along-song lyric video.
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Share Four More Tracks From New Collaborative Album Pigments
In August, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Their LP is called Pigments, and they’ve already shared the first four tracks, billed as the album’s first “movement.” Those were called “Coral,” “Sandstone” (one of our favorite tracks of the week), “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” Now, Zahn (who plays in Richard’s touring band) and Richard are sharing the second movement from Pigments. Those song titles are “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron.” There’s also an official video for “Saffron” starring dancers from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). It’s also directed by Richard.
“Women are putting out some badass guitars”: Nita Strauss talks signatures, solo albums and career-shaking shifts
Nita couldn’t believe the weather in Louisiana. It was mid-summer and the guitarist was spending time in her boyfriend’s home state. The days were punishingly hot and the air heavy – the kind of weather that leads to biblical downpours and earth-shaking thunder. The storms, in her mind, felt like armageddon. They also gave her an idea: why not translate one of nature’s wildest and scariest marvels into music?
Ciara – “Better Thangs” (Feat. Summer Walker)
Back in June, Ciara released her first new single of 2022: “Jump.” Now, Ciara is back with another new offering, the sunshiny “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker. It stands to reason that both tracks could appear on Ciara’s forthcoming eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
LGBTQ Actor Daniel Franzese Shares Feelings On Brendan Fraser Taking On A Fat Suit To Film The Whale
Brendan Fraser is getting praise for his role in The Whale but one actor has an issue with his casting.
Album review: Slipknot – The End, So Far
It’s been quite the three years for Slipknot. Not counting the small matter of a global pandemic, inside the ranks of the Iowan hate machine, they’ve had to deal with the departure of Chris Fehn, the addition of tortilla-faced percussionist Michael Pfaff, and the death of former drummer and founder member Joey Jordison. Considering we had to wait five years for 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, it’s somewhat surprising to hear new music so soon.
Family Member Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out Against ‘Dahmer’ Netflix Series, Says Family Was Never Notified
See how Twitter's reacting to the new series.
Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'
Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Foyer Red – “Pollen City”
We’ve been tracking the progress of Brooklyn art-rock collective Foyer Red for a minute now, writing up a smattering of early singles such as last fall’s “Blood” (appearing on 2021’s Zigzag Wombat EP), last May’s “Flipper,” and the bass-driven jaunt “Pickles,” which dropped in July. Across the last couple of years, Foyer Red has evolved from a trio to a five-piece; the full lineup is currently singer, lyricist, and clarinetist Elana Riordan, guitarist, keyboardist, and background vocalist Kristina Moore, guitarist and vocalist Mitch Myers, bassist Eric Jaso, and drummer Marco Ocampo (both Jaso and Ocampo also play in Hypoluxo). Anyway, today Foyer Red are back with another new song — a satisfyingly disjointed jam called “Pollen City.”
Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen has announced a soul covers album called Only The Strong Survive, which will be out in November. “I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen explained in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” The album was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau. It’ll be Springsteen first album since 2020’s Letter To You.
Nation Of Language – “From The Hill”
New York post-punk standouts Nation Of Language had a particularly fruitful 2021 following the release of their excellent sophomore album A Way Forward. Since then, the trio made a great TV debut on Colbert and released a cover of the Replacements’ “Androgynous.” Soon, they’ll play sets at a handful of upcoming festivals, including Desert Daze, Austin City Limits, Pitchfork Berlin and Paris Festivals, and Iceland Airwaves. Now, Nation Of Language have shared their first original song since A Way Forward — it’s a thudding, synth-driven, perfectly atmospheric cut titled “From The Hill.”
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
