Read full article on original website
Related
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
Is 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo too beautiful to play quarterback?
A rant by a 49ers legend draws back into the spotlight the vitriol Garoppolo seems to inspire for his appearance.
Jimmy G appeared to call out Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling on SNF: ‘All your plays suck, man’
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to call out coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling during Sunday night’s loss to Denver, at one point mouthing, “All your plays suck, man.”
Yardbarker
Jimmy Garoppolo’s Loss To The Broncos Was Problematic
The San Francisco 49ers’ season now falls on the shoulders of Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the decisions he made during Sunday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos are problematic. There were more problems than just his decision-making, as Garoppolo didn’t look good at all. So, what are all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels responds to Dan Orlovsky examples of Derek Carr not throwing to Davante Adams
It can be difficult for the untrained eye to know exactly when a pass is supposed to go to a certain player based on the play and coverage by the defense. For that we tend to rely on those who are either coaches or players. Dan Orlovsky is a former...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
NBC Sports
Holmgren disagrees with 49ers calling risky Lance run plays
Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers' coaching staff were scrutinized for dialing up designed quarterback runs for Trey Lance after the second-year quarterback suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Mike Holmgren, who began his NFL coaching career as a 49ers assistant under Bill Walsh, disagreed with Shanahan's plan. "As...
msn.com
Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score predictions, scouting report for Week 4 NFL game
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) play their first AFC South Division game Sunday (noon, FOX) when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Tennessean sports writer Mike Organ breaks down the game and offers his score prediction: Titans’ offense vs. Colts’ defense ...
Yardbarker
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 4 matchup vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan defends Jimmy Garoppolo after slow start to season
The San Francisco 49ers are far from the form they expected they would be at this point of the season. At just 1-2 after three weeks of football, the Niners find themselves in a tough spot and with more pressure to win games which they will have to do with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. Jimmy G is back as the team’s starter following the season-ending surgery of Trey Lance’s injured ankle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Why King believes Shanahan never burned bridge with Jimmy G
Ever since the crushing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, it was clear that the Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco was over. Throughout the offseason, then into the spring and throughout the summer, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it abundantly clear that they had moved on to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. However, there seemed to persist a lingering possibility -- albeit microscopic at some points -- that there was a universe in which Garoppolo remained with San Francisco for the 2022 NFL season.
NBC Sports
Shanahan: Jimmy G, Kittle still aren't in game shape
The 49ers' offense was stunted in their 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Kyle Shanahan believes that was partially a result of players missing time on the field prior to their Week 3 contest. There is no argument that Jimmy Garoppolo has had much better performances than...
NBC Sports
Doctor lays out severity of Williams' high ankle sprain
Veteran 49ers left tackle Trent Williams walked off the Empower Field at Mile High turf under his own power Sunday night after suffering a high ankle sprain in the game’s third quarter. And while his team ultimately ended up losing to the Denver Broncos 11-10, the night could have...
NBC Sports
Shanahan responds to viral Jimmy G lip-reading clip: It's 'a joke'
SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo had just thrown an ill-advised pass into triple coverage. The pass was intended for Deebo Samuel. But it was broken up and fluttered into the air, and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith came up with the interception to extinguish the 49ers’ last, best chance Sunday night.
Comments / 0