American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane
A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
ZDNet
American Airlines decided to be honest with customers. They may not like it
There comes a point in your life when you needs to unburden yourself. Let it out, let it go, let it wash over others, and see the reaction. Somehow, releasing your inner contradictions, imperfections, and torment can make you feel free. Or, at least, a little lighter. I was moved...
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight
A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
Man left fuming after sitting next to smelly passenger during flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided people's opinions after he asked the man next to him on a flight to "ease up on the farts". The man was on a plane from New York to California when he noticed a persistent smell coming from the passenger he was sitting next to. In...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
Passenger stranded for hours at airport after wheelchair ‘left behind by American Airlines’
An American Airlines passenger landed in Florida for a Disney World trip only to find that luggage handlers had failed to load their wheelchair onto the flight. Last week, Xavi Santiago flew from Los Angeles to Orlando with a layover in Miami. The self-proclaimed “theme park enthusiast” was en route...
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Good News Network
Southwest Airlines Workers Looked After a Passenger’s Pet Fish for 4 Months After it was Banned From Flight
A pair of Southwest Airline employees volunteered to become mom and dad to a passenger’s fish after the passenger was told she could not embark with the animal. Kira was returning home from her Freshman year at college with her beta fish Theo when she was told it was not allowed on her flight.
PETS・
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
