District announces passing of beloved school bus driver

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District One is remembering the life of Mr. Lynn Pittman, a beloved school bus driver who drove for over one million miles. The district said Mr. Pittman began driving a bus for Spartanburg One in 1978 and was honored in 2019 for driving so many miles. A majority of those million miles were spent on the special needs bus route.
Two Spartanburg County schools without power, district says

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District Five said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary lost power Thursday afternoon. The district said the power outage was caused by a blown transformer. The district said Byrnes Freshman Academy is dismissing classes now. Car rider parents are asked to come to...
Schools move to virtual learning on Friday

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate from Tropical Storm Ian. Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Many events have been postponed and canceled...
Schools announce changes to Friday classes ahead of Ian

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Due to the expected impact of Ian in South Carolina, several schools are making changes to their class schedules for Friday, Sept. 30. According to the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE), vehicle size wind speed, wind direction, road conditions, and visibility must all be taken into consideration when making operational decisions during inclement weather.
GETTING ANSWERS: Jameson Road

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are looking into driver’s concerns about Jameson Road, in Pickens County. The road runs about seven miles through Pickens and Easley. You’ll find it between Highway 183 and Lendhart Road. Drivers describe it as trashy and in terrible condition. Nancy Whitford...
