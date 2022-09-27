ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Sports Bar#Dodger Stadium#Blue Dodgers#Tips#Best Dodgers Bars#El Compadre Restaurant
Deadline

Lynette Romero Officially Joins NBC4/KNBC In Los Angeles After KTLA Exit

It’s official: Lynette Romero, who left KTLA abruptly this month, will join Today in LA as anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor NBC4’s weekday newscast from 4-7 a.m. alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston. Her first day on-air will be October 10. “Lynette has the right combination of journalistic experience and genuine warmth that comes across on the air and in person,” said Renee Washington, VP News at NBC4. “She is a dynamic anchor with an upbeat approach to help our viewers kick start their day, and I am happy to welcome her to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Verge

Amazon says YES to putting the Yankees on cable

This Friday’s Yankees game against the Orioles will no longer be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, like 20 games before it: the game will also be airing on the Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) network, according to a tweet from the cable network. It’s a big change, and it’s something that Apple didn’t do last week, despite pleas from New York’s Attorney General.
BUSINESS
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy