Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Recent Changes Have Dave Roberts Hopeful
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger may have bolstered enough confidence for a considerable postseason role
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Comes Out of Rehab Outing Well
Tony Gonsolin, out of the Dodgers rotation the past month with a forearm strain, made his first and only rehab start last night and could rejoin L.A. soon.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, life goes according to plan. Sometimes. Other times, it deviates from the course. That’s not always a bad thing, either. The same is the case in the NBA. Sure, you may have been holding out for an expected outcome, but if you’re lucky, an unexpected consequence can prove to be more beneficial than you’d ever expected.
Dodgers News: Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been nursing a bruised shin the past week, and he'll miss a few games this week to help it heal.
Dodgers Forecast: Who Are the Most Likely NLDS Opponents for L.A.?
The Dodgers could face any one of five teams in the NLDS. We break down who they are and which team is the most likely opponent.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
Dodgers Roster: LA Gets Crafty Bullpen Arm Back Tonight
DP returns just in time to showcase himself for a Dodgers postseason roster spot.
Lynette Romero Officially Joins NBC4/KNBC In Los Angeles After KTLA Exit
It’s official: Lynette Romero, who left KTLA abruptly this month, will join Today in LA as anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor NBC4’s weekday newscast from 4-7 a.m. alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston. Her first day on-air will be October 10. “Lynette has the right combination of journalistic experience and genuine warmth that comes across on the air and in person,” said Renee Washington, VP News at NBC4. “She is a dynamic anchor with an upbeat approach to help our viewers kick start their day, and I am happy to welcome her to...
Dodgers Rumors: Industry Expert Links LA to Top Upcoming Free Agent
At least one anonymous executive thinks the Dodgers will pursue top free agent Aaron Judge this coming offseason.
Dodgers News: Another Frequently Used Reliever Heads to the Injured List
The Dodgers bullpen shuffle continues as the postseason nears.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Respect For Albert Pujols Goes a Long Way Amid 700 Home Runs
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw got front row seats to witness former teammate Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs
Dodgers Schedule: Legendary Broadcaster Jaime Jarrin to be Honored for 64th and Final Season
“The Spanish Voice of the Dodgers”, Jaime Jarrin, will officially be ending his tenure and is set to be honored on October 1. Last week, Jarrin along with Manny Mota, Rick Monday, Steve Yeagar, Fernando Valenzuela, and Pepe Yñiguez were honored along with 72 other employees for over 25 years of service within the organization.
The Verge
Amazon says YES to putting the Yankees on cable
This Friday’s Yankees game against the Orioles will no longer be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, like 20 games before it: the game will also be airing on the Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) network, according to a tweet from the cable network. It’s a big change, and it’s something that Apple didn’t do last week, despite pleas from New York’s Attorney General.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
Dodgers News: Dustin May Confident He’ll Be Ready for LA’s First Playoff Round
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May went on the injured list with a lower-back issue over the weekend, ending his regular season after six starts. While he won’t be eligible to return during the regular season, he and the team are hopefull he’ll be ready for the start of the National League Division Series on October 11.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Addresses Sluggish LA Offense
When the Dodgers won their 107th game of the season, it was almost in spite of themselves. A day after stranding 14 runners on base in a 4-3, extra-inning loss to San Diego, the LA beat the Padres, 1-0, in another extra-inning game that saw them leave another 11 runners on.
