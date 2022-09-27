It’s official: Lynette Romero, who left KTLA abruptly this month, will join Today in LA as anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor NBC4’s weekday newscast from 4-7 a.m. alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston. Her first day on-air will be October 10. “Lynette has the right combination of journalistic experience and genuine warmth that comes across on the air and in person,” said Renee Washington, VP News at NBC4. “She is a dynamic anchor with an upbeat approach to help our viewers kick start their day, and I am happy to welcome her to...

2 DAYS AGO