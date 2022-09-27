ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

Deandre Ayton: Monty Williams hasn’t spoken to him since Game 7 vs. Mavs

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton did not quell concerns about his unhappiness at media day Monday. And on Tuesday, while he reiterated he will show up to work for the organization and his teammates, his relationship with Monty Williams is not in a good place dating back to the head coach pulling him from Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Silence between Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams defies all expectations

The Suns are not healed. They are not a basketball team in full. They feel more like a crime scene. They will not vibe their way to a championship in 2022-23. Embers are still burning everywhere. Robert Sarver is begrudgingly selling the team following an NBA investigation, creating a swirl of change at the top. Jae Crowder is seeking a trade, no longer a functioning part of the group. And in the strangest development yet, Deandre Ayton said he has yet to speak with head coach Monty Williams after their highly publicized blowup on national television in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Tumultuous week led to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s decision to sell

A new report details more behind-the-scenes information that resulted in Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the team. While allegations of racism and misconduct toward women against Sarver were the primary factors that led to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to suspend Sarver for a year, a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne details the different sources of pressure that led Sarver to decide to sell his stake in the team.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy