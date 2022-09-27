Read full article on original website
Related
Deandre Ayton: Monty Williams hasn’t spoken to him since Game 7 vs. Mavs
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton did not quell concerns about his unhappiness at media day Monday. And on Tuesday, while he reiterated he will show up to work for the organization and his teammates, his relationship with Monty Williams is not in a good place dating back to the head coach pulling him from Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Silence between Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams defies all expectations
The Suns are not healed. They are not a basketball team in full. They feel more like a crime scene. They will not vibe their way to a championship in 2022-23. Embers are still burning everywhere. Robert Sarver is begrudgingly selling the team following an NBA investigation, creating a swirl of change at the top. Jae Crowder is seeking a trade, no longer a functioning part of the group. And in the strangest development yet, Deandre Ayton said he has yet to speak with head coach Monty Williams after their highly publicized blowup on national television in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Suns sprinting out of gates at camp thanks to continuity for players, coaches
PHOENIX — Much has been made about the lack of change to the Phoenix Suns’ roster from this year to last. While it’s a reason to be critical about the offseason the Suns had, it doesn’t mean we should ignore the benefits of “running it back.”
Tumultuous week led to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s decision to sell
A new report details more behind-the-scenes information that resulted in Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the team. While allegations of racism and misconduct toward women against Sarver were the primary factors that led to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to suspend Sarver for a year, a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne details the different sources of pressure that led Sarver to decide to sell his stake in the team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix Suns favorite to win West, says projection from ESPN
Statistical projections can’t account for chaos. A Phoenix Suns franchise up for sale after an investigation of its owner — and a team with one of its best players and head coach not talking to each other — certainly enters training camp with red flags about how successful it can be in 2022-23.
Rookies benefiting from familiarity built into young D-backs clubhouse
Stone Garrett was relieved at the sight of familiar faces when he arrived in San Francisco on Aug. 17. The Arizona Diamondbacks had just called the outfielder up from Triple-A Reno, and he was about to make his MLB debut against the Giants. The D-backs are one of MLB’s youngest...
Arizona Coyotes face daunting early schedule with 2 long road trips
The Arizona Coyotes opened up preseason play on Saturday with a 5-4 loss the St. Louis Blues at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. It embarked a stretch of 13-straight games for the Coyotes away from their new home rink at Mullet Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0