GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea stopped Thursday morning at the Two Rivers Café in old Basalt for a cup of coffee and a chat. Grand Junction in the evening, Vail on Friday, this is campaign life on the Western Slope. Long days and no end to the miles, handshakes, stump speeches. He passed unrecognized now except for the reporter waiting to meet him.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO