W-G cross country runs at Ogden Tuesday
OGDEN, IA — The Woodward-Granger harriers made a short trip north Tuesday to take part in the annual Ogden Invitational. Ogden and Madrid were 1-2 in the boys varsity race at 47 and 65 points, respectively, with W-G sixth of seven at 112. Fifty-six points was the winning score for Grandview Christian in the girls varsity race, with W-G fourth of six with 71 points.
Perry rallies to capture win over PCM
Visiting PCM held a 2-1 lead over Perry in HOIAC volleyball Tuesday, but the hosts rallied to force a tiebreaker, winning the match with a thrilling 16-14 win in the shortened fifth set. Perry (6-18, 1-12) has won three of their last four matches. They fell, 25-18, in the opening...
Madrid netters turn back visiting Panorama
MADRD, IA — Panorama dropped a three-game set to host Madrid in WCC volleyball Tuesday. The loss sends the Panthers to 3-10 overall and 0-3 in league play while Madrid improved to 9-13, 3-3. Cayden Iredale provided all eight assists for Panorama, with Keira Simmons and Jaidyn Sellers each making three kills, Zoey Hambleton two and Jazmyn Sellers and Kelsey Laabs one apiece.
Perry swimmers travel to take on Oskaloosa, Newton
NEWTON, IA — The more than 30-plus members of the NCMP (Newton) swim team welcomed both Oskaloosa and Perry (each fewer than 10 members) for a double-dual Tuesday. The format used had each team scored independently against each of their opponents. The Newton YMCA pool is measured in meter,...
William Rhoads of Glenwood, Minnesota
William Rhoads, 65, of Glenwood, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the St. Cloud Minnesota Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9-11 a.m., with a Celebration of His Life beginning at 11 a.m.. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
Mary Seeman of Woodward
Mary Seeman, 82, of Woodward passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her home in Woodward, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial will be held n Friday, Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Dallas Center, Iowa.
Mary Baskerville of Perry
Mary Baskerville, 61, of Perry passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in Perry, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday Oct. 5 from 2-4 p.m. at the Mandarin Café at 1117 Second St. in downtown Perry. Burial will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at a later date.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sharon Selley of Hastings, Nebraska, was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 97 mile marker when a vehicle, driven by Anthony Foster of Omaha, Nebraska, attempted to merge onto the interstate, struck Selley’s vehicle and continued driving. No injuries were reported. Damage to Selley’s vehicle was estimated at $4,000, and damage to Foster’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000.
Frost advisory issued from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a frost advisory for the Perry area from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday, with temperatures expected to drop to 31 degrees. The frost is forecast over much of central Iowa, the NWS said. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left...
Six satellite voting spots in Dallas County set for general election
The Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm announced Tuesday that her office received six petitions requesting satellite absentee voting stations, and all six petitions qualified for satellite stations. All ballot styles will be available at all locations, Helm said, and any Dallas County resident interested in casting...
Perry Police Report September 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief to a phone in the 300 block of First Avenue. Donald McChesney, 43, of 500 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of violation of a no-contact order. Officers received...
School book committee gathers information prior to deliberations
The Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee held its second meeting Wednesday afternoon, collecting facts and opinions and preparing for its next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4:15 p.m. in the Brady Library at Perry High School. Members of the public will be given an opportunity to speak at next...
Committee to consider book ban to hold second meeting Wednesday
The second meeting of the Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee, formed Sept. 7 in order to consider a complaint lodged against a book used in sophomore English classes at Perry High School, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:15 p.m. in the Brady Library at Perry High School. The...
County honors 23 workers for 275 years of public service
Twenty-three employees of Dallas County were honored Tuesday for their 275 years of collective service to county residents. Garrett Rideman of the Dallas County Information Services Department. Tyler Eason of the Dallas County Attorney’s office. Mariela Torres of the Dallas County Sheriff’s office. Andrew Lovan of the Dallas...
