To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sharon Selley of Hastings, Nebraska, was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 97 mile marker when a vehicle, driven by Anthony Foster of Omaha, Nebraska, attempted to merge onto the interstate, struck Selley’s vehicle and continued driving. No injuries were reported. Damage to Selley’s vehicle was estimated at $4,000, and damage to Foster’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO