Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)Terry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Related
Mets reportedly calling up No. 1 overall prospect Francisco Álvarez ahead of pivotal Braves series
Francisco Álvarez, ranked as the top overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, is about to get one high-pressure cup of coffee. The New York Mets are reportedly calling up the 20-year-old catcher ahead of their must-win three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and the playoffs, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The 98-58 Mets currently sit one game ahead of the Braves for first place in the NL East with six games total to play.
batterypower.com
Braves select contract of Silvino Bracho, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett
The Atlanta Braves are adding a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Wednesday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. The Braves announced Wednesday morning that they have selected the contract of reliever Silvino Bracho and optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa and placed him on the 60-day injured list.
FOX Sports
Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide
Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Nats stop Braves' winning streak in extras
CJ Abrams' single scored Alex Call with the winning run and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night. The Braves (97-59) began the night tied with the New York Mets atop the National League East, and the teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta. The Mets beat the Marlins in extra innings Wednesday, regaining a one-game lead on the Braves.
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Judge hits 61st HR to tie AL record as Yanks defeat Jays
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season to tie the American League record and the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night. Judge's blast to left came on a full count against Tim Mayza (8-1) with no outs in the seventh inning and Aaron Hicks on first after a single.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
WDEF
Nationals C.J. Abrams Delivers Walk-Off Winner Over Atlanta
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams' third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. The Braves (97-59) began the night tied with the Mets atop the NL...
Marlins' Richard Bleier called for three balks in same at-bat against Mets
A bizarre scene played out at Citi Field on Tuesday night, when Marlins reliever Richard Bleier was called for three balks in the same at-bat.
ESPN
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK -- — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Clayton News Daily
Buccaneers Announce Chiefs Game Will Not Be Moved
The Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday will be played as originally scheduled, the team announced on Thursday. After monitoring the impact of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, the franchise made the decision to keep the game at its normal time and location. Additionally, the NFL was set to use the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site, if the game had to be moved from Tampa.
Comments / 0