NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
WECT
Wilmington man arrested after damaging property during shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested Demirion Barnett, 18, after a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Emory Street on September 19. The shooting only resulted in property damage and no individuals were injured. Barnett was arrested on September 28 at the 600 block of...
SBI investigates NC sheriff accused of making racist comments, targeting Black deputies
The investigation coincides with publication of a recording in which the sheriff seems to call employees “Black bastards.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man on trial for 2019 murder in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A trial is underway in New Hanover County for a man accused in a 2019 murder. The trial began Monday, and jury selection was completed Tuesday in the trial of Andrew Boynton. Boynton is accused of murdering his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland was...
WITN
Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three teens make first appearances as suspects in two separate Wilmington murders
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Three teenagers made their first appearances in New Hanover County juvenile court on Tuesday morning, as suspects in two separate deadly shootings that took place over the weekend. The teenagers include two 16-year-olds charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jailin Tilghman-Deablo, and a 17-year-old charged...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested in Whiteville on drug charges
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested on drug charges. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling James B. White Highway North on September 24th when they encountered a Nissan Maxima that failed to stop for a stop sign. The deputy completed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington marks eighth historic landmark with new addition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is celebrating its eighth city-designated historic landmark on its social media account. A recent addition of the Doctor Hubert Eaton House on Orange Street — the current home of ‘One Love Tennis’ — made the eighth historic landmark in Wilmington.
WECT
Man allegedly crashes into three law enforcement vehicles during car chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Hope Mills is charged with crashing into three law enforcement vehicles during a police chase in Clarkton on Tuesday, September 27. Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, their Community Impact Team saw 29-year-old Joseph Wayne Hunt in a black truck. He had multiple active arrest warrants and his license had been revoked, so law enforcement attempted to pull him over.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
foxwilmington.com
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
wcti12.com
Man sentenced to 24-to-nearly 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A man pled guilty in Superior Court to multiple crimes including second degree murder after police said he shot a man at The Cave night club in Jacksonville. Jyree Dominic Noel, 39, was sentenced to 24 to just under 30 years in prison for the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases
Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
nrcolumbus.com
SBI investigating obstruction allegations involving Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday that it is looking into allegations involving the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the elected district attorney. “On September 27, 2022, District Attorney Jon David requested the SBI to investigate allegations of obstruction of justice concerning the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on narcotics charges
BOLTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on narcotics charges following a traffic stop in Bolton. The incident occurred on September 24th, when Deputies stopped a Honda Accord along Andrew Jackson Highway with no active insurance coverage. Deputies located a loaded, concealed 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, methamphetamine...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
WECT
All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
WECT
New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is considering taking a loan to purchase the 5-story former Bank of America building for Cape Fear Community College’s nursing program. The NHC Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the proposal on Monday, October 3. The county would purchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington couple with disabilities who struggled to retrieve mail now gets home deliver
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An update on a story we brought to you last week about a Wilmington couple with disabilities who had issues getting their mail. Carl Bailey and his husband John Smith have trouble getting to the community mailbox in their Wilmington neighborhood. Smith lost his leg...
